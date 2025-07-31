Virginia Giuffre's Family Begs Trump Not To Pardon Jailed Madam Ghislaine Maxwell After Prez Claims Epstein 'Stole' Abuse Victim From Mar-a-Lago — 'A Monster Who Deserves to Rot in Prison'
The family of late Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre has begged President Donald Trump not to pardon co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence on sex trafficking charges, recently met with Trump's former personal defense attorney and current deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, amid intense public pressure on the Trump administration to release the Epstein files.
Trump's Justice Department sparked outrage and accusations of a cover-up after deciding not to disclose the sealed files and instead released a memo stating there was no "client list."
Maxwell Being Set Free?
The disgraced socialite's meeting with the Justice Department fueled cover-up rumors and raised concerns over a conflict of interest given Blanche's history with Trump, in addition to the president's well-documented friendship with the convicted pedophile.
Others claimed Maxwell couldn't and shouldn't be trusted as she's appealing her conviction – and has already been convicted of perjury for giving false testimony under oath during a 2016 deposition related to Epstein's alleged sexual abuse.
As if the situation was not scandalous enough already, Trump raised eyebrows with a recent admission about his relationship with Epstein and Giuffre.
'It Was Shocking'
Trump said Epstein "stole" Giuffre from him when she a minor working in the Mar-a-Lago spa.
Giuffre's family said the president's confession was "shocking" and questioned if "he was aware" of Epstein and Maxwell's "criminal actions."
Their statement read: "It was shocking to hear President Trump invoke our sister and say that he was aware that Virginia had been 'stolen' from Mar-a-Lago.
"It makes us ask if he was aware of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal actions, especially given his statement two years later that his good friend Jeffrey 'likes women on the younger side . . . no doubt about it.'
"We and the public are asking for answers; survivors deserve this."
The family's statement also noted it was "convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell who targeted and preyed upon our then 16-year-old sister, Virginia, from Mar-a-Lago, where she was working in 2000, several years before Epstein and President Trump had their falling out."
When Trump was previously asked if he was considering pardoning Maxwell, he said he's "allowed to do it" but hasn't given it much thought.
In response, Giuffre's family made it clear Maxwell receiving any leniency would "go down in history as being one of the highest travesties of justice."
Maxwell's Future Up In The Air
"The government and the President should never consider giving Ghislaine Maxwell any leniency," they said.
"Ghislaine Maxwell is a monster who deserves to rot in prison for the rest of her life for the extraordinary violence and abuse she put not just our sister Virginia through, but many other survivors, who may number in the thousands."
Giuffre previously accused Maxwell of recruiting her for Epstein's sex trafficking ring and participating in sexual abuse.