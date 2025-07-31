Virginia Giuffre's Family Begs Trump Not To Pardon Jailed Madam Ghislaine Maxwell After Prez Claims Epstein 'Stole' Abuse Victim From Mar-a-Lago — 'A Monster Who Deserves to Rot in Prison'

The family of late Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre has begged President Donald Trump not to pardon co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence on sex trafficking charges, recently met with Trump's former personal defense attorney and current deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, amid intense public pressure on the Trump administration to release the Epstein files.

Trump's Justice Department sparked outrage and accusations of a cover-up after deciding not to disclose the sealed files and instead released a memo stating there was no "client list."