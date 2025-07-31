Your tip
Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' New Memoir '107 Days' Met With Brutal Insults as Failed Presidential Candidate Sounds Off On Her Embarrassing Defeat to Donald Trump

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris was met with backlash after announcing her new memoir '107 Days.'

July 31 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Kamala Harris has been hit with backlash over her new book on the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former vice president and Democratic nominee shared a video on social media announcing her forthcoming memoir, 107 Days, which promises to deliver a "behind-the-scenes account" on the "high-stakes" campaign she led after Joe Biden suspended his re-election bid three months before the election.

'107 Days'

Source: @KAMALAHARRIS/X

Harris announced her memoir in a video message shared on social media.

Harris' official X account shared the video along with the caption: "What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story. "My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history. "107 Days is out on September 23. I can't wait for you to read it."

In the clip, Harris described her campaign as being "intense, high-stakes, and deeply personal."

Photo of Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff
Source: MEGA

Harris said the memoir is a 'behind-the-scenes account' of her brief presidential campaign.

The former vice president added: "Since leaving office, I've spent a lot of time reflecting on those days. Talking with my team, my family, my friends and pulling my thoughts together. In essence, writing a journal that is this book.

"With candor and reflection, I've written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey. I believe there's value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what I know it will take to move forward.

"In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me: Sometimes the fight takes a while."

Harris teased she wasn't done with politics yet as she concluded her message: "But I remain full of hope. And I remain clear-eyed. I will never stop fighting to make our country reflect the very best of its ideals. Always on behalf of the people."

Outspoken Critics

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Social media users mocked Harris for writing a book about her 'absolute failure.'

Despite Harris' glowing description, social media users were quick to bash the memoir, and wasted no time in reminding her of Donald Trump's victory.

One user wrote: "Why would you lose an election and then try to sell everyone a book about how horribly you lost," as a second added, "Who wants to read about absolute failure?"

Another mocked: "A book full of word salad. A must-read, I'm sure."

A third piled on: "Should have titled it 'Luckily Voters Didn’t See More Of Me Or I Would Have Lost By Even More.'"

Other critics called out Harris' campaign finances, with one writing: "I just want to read the part about how you burned through almost 2billion dollars and still lost every swing state."

Harris' memoir announcement comes after she revealed she has no plans to run for Governor of California in 2026.

Round Two?

Photo of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Harris hinted she isn't done with politics despite choosing to not run for governor of California.

She said in a statement: "In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor. I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I've decided that I will not run for Governor in this election."

Her decision not to run for governor meant the door is still open for another presidential run – and Harris said she would share "more details in the months ahead."

'Not Bound By the Same Playbook'

Harris' statement continued: "I have extraordinary admiration and respect for those who dedicate their lives to public service – service to their communities and to our nation.

"At the same time, we must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis.

"As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking – committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook."

