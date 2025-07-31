Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Given Netflix Lifeline After Poor Ratings and Axe Rumors — as Royals Set to Make MORE MONEY From Streamer

Indeed, insiders have revealed Meghan and Harry continue to have the support of Netflix boss Ted Sarandos and could have been tipped to seal a new "first look" deal, which will be in line with the $65million deal Barack and Michelle Obama now have.

And despite poor ratings, Meghan, 43, is likely to film a third season of her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan — she’s filmed a second, which has yet to be released — which could tie in with social gatherings such as Christmas and Thanksgiving.

The most successful project they’ve done with Netflix was their 2022 tell-all documentary Harry & Meghan, but it's unlikely the pair will go down that route again.

Likewise Harry, 40, is making another Polo documentary, as the original drew only 500,000 viewers globally, rating number 3,436 in the chart.