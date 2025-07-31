Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Given Netflix Lifeline After Poor Ratings and Axe Rumors — as Royals Set to Make MORE MONEY From Streamer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been thrown a mega-money lifeline by Netflix who still want to work with the Royals, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple's $100million deal is set to expire in September, but contrary to reports, their relationship with the streamer is not over.
Fresh Deal
Indeed, insiders have revealed Meghan and Harry continue to have the support of Netflix boss Ted Sarandos and could have been tipped to seal a new "first look" deal, which will be in line with the $65million deal Barack and Michelle Obama now have.
And despite poor ratings, Meghan, 43, is likely to film a third season of her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan — she’s filmed a second, which has yet to be released — which could tie in with social gatherings such as Christmas and Thanksgiving.
The most successful project they’ve done with Netflix was their 2022 tell-all documentary Harry & Meghan, but it's unlikely the pair will go down that route again.
Likewise Harry, 40, is making another Polo documentary, as the original drew only 500,000 viewers globally, rating number 3,436 in the chart.
'With Love, Meghan' Season 3
Meanwhile, Meghan is also focusing on the best ways to grow her lifestyle brand, As Ever. That was launched in partnership with Netflix this spring, with Meghan registering the trademark and Netflix managing it and providing some staff.
According to the Daily Mail, she is mulling the best ways to "evolve" her brand, which she wants to keep affordable.
She also wants to make sure that it maintains quality as it grows, building on the success of her crepe and biscuit mixes, flower sprinkles and controversial $30-a-bottle rosé wine, which have sold out instantly.
Tiny Business
However, according to Lauren Sherman of news site Puck, the business is "excruciatingly small."
She added: "Sure, stuff sold out, but that was because they didn’t make a lot of it.
"I've never understood why Markle, who legitimately moves products when she wears or endorses something, didn't team up with a licensing firm, Foster sisters-style, or go ahead and raise capital from her inner Montecito circle to start a Goop-style business."
"But there are a few things holding her back. First, she is terribly polarizing, even more so than Gwyneth. A lot of people who might buy a sweater Markle is wearing from J.Crew or La Ligne would be embarrassed to serve a bottle of her wine at a dinner party."
That’s not the only issue. Sherman adds that an ex-Sussex employee told her: "The one thing Meghan and Harry have done consistently is make the wrong decision."
That’s not for want of trying. Because, according to another source: "They are horrible at making decisions. They ask everyone, and then don’t take their advice."