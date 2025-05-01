'Delusional': Tim Walz Brutally Trolled For Claiming Kamala Harris Picked Him As The Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Because He Could 'Code Talk To White Guys'
Tim Walz thinks Kamala Harris selected him as his running mate because he was a pro at being able to "code talk to white guys" – and of course he's being brutally roasted.
Earlier this week, the 61-year-old visited Harvard’s Kennedy School to touch on the future of the Democratic Party, but he discussed just why Harris chose him as her Vice Presidential nominee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“I could code talk to white guys – watching football, fixing their truck, doing that, that I could put them at ease,” Walz told students during his speech.
He added: “I was the permission structure to say ‘look you can do this and vote for this.'”
Some weren't on board, however, with Walz's comments as one person said: "This is absurd. Democrats are so out of touch yet they will be back in charge in 2029."
Another blasted: "Imagine thinking that your value is code talking to a certain element of people. Not you political instincts, smarts, experience or ideas, instead that you’re white and can speak to other white folk."
"Let's agree that it was a failed strategy," a person simply reacted.
Despite Walz's apparent ability to talk to "white guys," he and Harris “didn’t get enough of those votes” in swing states to take down Donald Trump who won his second term in the White House.
While Walz seemingly struggled to reel in the male vote – even though he tried and failed to reload a shotgun during his hunting trip – Trump did not as he sat down with popular podcast host Joe Rogan, teamed up with Elon Musk, and at one point even entered the Milwaukee convention to the James Brown's It's a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World.
Following their defeat, Democrats will have to ponder over why the party lost its “self identity,” according to the Governor of Minnesota.
Meanwhile, Harris made her first speech on Wednesday, April 30, since her brutal loss against Trump – and to no one's surprise, she went hard after the president, ripping him for numerous decisions including his tariffs plan and his immigration policy.
“Let us not be duped into thinking everything is chaos. I know it may feel that way, but understand what we are, in fact, witnessing is a high velocity event where a vessel is being used for the swift implementation of an agenda that has been decades in the making,” she said during the speech in San Francisco, California.
Harris then attempted to offer up some hope for those feeling down and out amid the rough climate.
She said: “I am not here tonight to offer all the answers, but I am here to say this: You are not alone, and we are all in this together. And, straight talk, things are probably going to get worse before they get better, but we are ready for it.”
The Democratic party is currently up in the air at the moment, with no true leader; however, some seem to think Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could take charge.
The 35-year-old – known as AOC – drew big crowds during her "Fighting Oligarchy Tour" alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, and it got pundits thinking about her future.
"I think there’s a lot of points in her favor at this very moment. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has broad appeal across the Democratic Party," GD Politics podcast host Galen Druke said.
He added: "I think equally important is the fact that she has very fervent support. I think a lot of people are gonna run in 2028 and it’s going to be a contest for attention and getting those sort of people who might be in your boat to turn out and stay with you through thick and thin."