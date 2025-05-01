'Delusional': Tim Walz Brutally Trolled For Claiming Kamala Harris Picked Him As The Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Because He Could 'Code Talk To White Guys'

Earlier this week, the 61-year-old visited Harvard’s Kennedy School to touch on the future of the Democratic Party, but he discussed just why Harris chose him as her Vice Presidential nominee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tim Walz thinks Kamala Harris selected him as his running mate because he was a pro at being able to "code talk to white guys" – and of course he's being brutally roasted.

Walz is convinced his ability to 'code talk to white guys' allowed him to become Harris' running mate.

TIM WALZ: "I was on the ticket, quite honestly, because I could code talk to white guys watching football, fixing their truck...I could put them at ease." "I was the permission structure to say, 'Look, you can do this & you can vote for this.'" How'd that work out, Tim? pic.twitter.com/RCGJJ1eTM1

“I could code talk to white guys – watching football, fixing their truck, doing that, that I could put them at ease,” Walz told students during his speech.

He added: “I was the permission structure to say ‘look you can do this and vote for this.'”

Some weren't on board, however, with Walz's comments as one person said: "This is absurd. Democrats are so out of touch yet they will be back in charge in 2029."

Another blasted: "Imagine thinking that your value is code talking to a certain element of people. Not you political instincts, smarts, experience or ideas, instead that you’re white and can speak to other white folk."

"Let's agree that it was a failed strategy," a person simply reacted.