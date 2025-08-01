'I'm Terrified of Him': Maroon 5 Star 'Physically Attacked Wife' After She Accused Him of 'Sending Inappropriate Messages to Teenagers'

Kate Bowman said the musician went "insane' after she asked him about the alleged messages with the teenage girls — which allegedly centered around a rape fantasy.

"He pulled me to the ground and was out of his mind," Bowman told the court in her filing.

She described her efforts to flee the dangerous situation, saying: "I managed to move around and escape him, got up, and ran out of the house to escape him."

She continued: "He ran after me in his underwear and barefoot, caught up to me, shoved me against the gate, and then tried to grab me back to the house."

Bowman said that she "managed to escape and ran to the street," but Madden "found (her) twice in different locations, physically abusing me each time."