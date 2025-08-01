Your tip
Home > News > Adam Levine

'I'm Terrified of Him': Maroon 5 Star 'Physically Attacked Wife' After She Accused Him of 'Sending Inappropriate Messages to Teenagers'

picture of Maroon 5
Source: MEGA

Former Marron 5 bassist Mickey Madden, center, who left the band in 2020, has been accused of sexting teens and attacking his wife

Aug. 1 2025, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

Aug. 1 2025, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

Adam Levine's former Maroon 5 bandmate has been accused of sexting teens and attacking his wife.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Mickey Madden, a one-time bassist for the rockers, has left his wife "terrified" of him, according to new documents detailing their fallout.

'Rape Fantasy'

picture of Maroon 5
Source: MEGA

Madden, second left, allegedly sent messages to teenage girls as part of a 'rape fantasy.'

Kate Bowman said the musician went "insane' after she asked him about the alleged messages with the teenage girls — which allegedly centered around a rape fantasy.

"He pulled me to the ground and was out of his mind," Bowman told the court in her filing.

She described her efforts to flee the dangerous situation, saying: "I managed to move around and escape him, got up, and ran out of the house to escape him."

She continued: "He ran after me in his underwear and barefoot, caught up to me, shoved me against the gate, and then tried to grab me back to the house."

Bowman said that she "managed to escape and ran to the street," but Madden "found (her) twice in different locations, physically abusing me each time."

'He Physically Abused Me'

picture of Mickey Madden
Source: MEGA

Madden's wife claims the bassist physically abused her after chasing her in the street.

She included screengrabs in her filing from Ring camera footage to support her claims and also alleged she tried to retrieve Madden's phone, and said she wound up leaving the home afraid for her life.

Bowman was able to rummage through the contents of the phone after she ran down the street and hid between cars after escaping the enraged musician's clutches, she said in court documents.

Bowman told the court that Madden had never shown that level of outrage prior to their marriage.

She was pointed out to the text-related allegations against Madden by a stranger, she said in the court filing.

Seeking Help For Sex Addiction

mickey madden mega
Source: MEGA

Kate Bowman told how Madden apologized for his actions and is now seeking help for his sex addiction.

Bowman told the court that Madden told her he was sorry via text message and that he was planning on seeking help for sex addiction.

She also said she was concerned about Madden's potential mercurial reaction when he sees that she used a credit card of theirs to hire a lawyer in the wake of the July 21 incident.

Bowman has asked for a restraining order preventing Madden from approaching within 100 yards of her person, place of business, residence or vehicle.

She said that Madden has exerted monetary control over her for the duration of their four-year-plus marriage.

And since she started working a job, Bowman is concerned that Madden will try to track her down at her work.

picture of Mickey Madde
Source: MEGA

Madden left Maroon 5 in 2020 after he was arrested in connection with domestic violence.

She added that she's put a deposit down for an apartment where she will reside.

Bowman is asking for expenses, in addition to custody of a pair of Siberian Husky dogs they own named Jam and Toast.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted Bowman a temporary restraining order in connection with the domestic violence allegations, but a request for Madden to vacate their home was not granted, pending a future hearing on the matter.

Madden was the bass player for Maroon 5 — whose hits include moves like Makes Me Wonder, Moves Like Jagger and She Will Be Loved — for nearly 26 years but departed the band in 2020 after he was arrested in connection with domestic violence.

