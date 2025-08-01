Ghislaine Maxwell's Big Move: Epstein's Madame Quietly Relocated To Federal Prison In Texas After Begging Supreme Court To Overturn Her Sex-Trafficking Conviction in Bombshell Filing
Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a new prison, one week after spilling what she knew about Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case to Justice Department officials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Maxwell, 63, is now calling the minimum security Federal Prison Camp Bryan in southeast Texas her home after quietly being moved from FCI Tallahassee in Florida.
The former socialite's lawyer confirmed the transfer to the Daily Mail.
New Digs After Spilling to the Feds
Maxwell's big move comes on the heels of her spending two days discussing what she knows about the Epstein case with President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and now Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche.
Her attorney, David Oscar Markus, said she answered questions about nearly "100 different people."
"She never invoked a privilege. She never refused to answer a question, so we're very proud of her," Markus told reporters.
Maxwell has since appealed her 2021 sex trafficking conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court, claiming she had immunity under a previous deal Epstein made in 2007.
Inside Maxwell's New Home
Maxwell's new facility, located just outside of Houston, is home to several other high-profile inmates.
The minimum security women's prison also houses disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah and Theranos CEO fraudster Elizabeth Holmes.
Holmes shed light on her daily life inside the prison camp in February, giving a look at what's to come for Maxwell.
Her days started sharply with a 5 AM wakeup. After a 40-minute workout, Holmes clocked in at 8 AM to work at the prison's educational building, where she earned 31 cents an hour as a re-entry clerk
After starting her sentence at FCI Tallahassee in 2022, Maxwell reportedly worked teaching etiquette classes, sharing knowledge she learned growing up in English high society.
"Taught by Mrs. Maxwell, this course teaches the three principles of etiquette – focusing on respect, consideration and honesty," the Daily Mail reported, citing a flyer from inside the facility about her class.
Supreme Court Involved
Maxwell asked the Supreme Court to throw out her 2021 conviction in a brief her legal team filed on Monday, July 28.
Her lawyers argued that a 2007 non-prosecution agreement with Epstein promised "the United States" would not charge any of his co-conspirators, named or unnamed. However, prosecutors are claiming that the agreement was only with the state of Florida and not with New York, where both Epstein and Maxwell were hit with federal sex trafficking charges in 2019.
Epstein was found dead in his cell later that same year. Maxwell was ultimately found guilty of five sex-trafficking-related charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Immunity From Congressional Testimony
In another bold move, Maxwell upped the ante about what she is willing to testify about when she faces members of the House Oversight Committee on August 11, making it clear she wants immunity from further prosecution.
Her legal team sent the committee's chair, James Comer, a letter on Tuesday, July 29, saying she's now open to cooperation "if a fair and safe path forward can be established."
Maxwell wants the Committee to provide questions in advance, as "Surprise questioning would be both inappropriate and unproductive."
She also asked that the questioning take place “after the resolution of her Supreme Court petition and her forthcoming habeas petition.”
Her legal team warned that if these demands were not met, "Maxwell will have no choice but to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights" against self-incrimination.
While Maxwell wants immunity, that's something Congress is not willing to budge on.
A spokeswoman for the Oversight Committee scoffed after receiving the demands: "The Oversight Committee will respond to Ms. Maxwell’s attorney soon, but it will not consider granting congressional immunity for her testimony."