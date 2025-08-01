Kelly Osbourne's Heartbreaking Final Promise to Tragic Father Ozzy Revealed After His 'Favorite Child' Avoided 'Crumbling' at Funeral
Kelly Osbourne promised her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, that she would not "crumble" at his funeral.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 40, shared a tender moment with the rock icon, who died last Tuesday aged 76, before he passed when she made a vow to stay strong for her family.
Staying Strong
A source said: "The last few days have been a tough ride, but Kelly has been focused on executing plans with her mom.
"Of course there have been tears, but she promised her dad — who openly spoke about not wanting people to mourn but rather celebrate his life — that she would not crumble in public."
The Black Sabbath legend "always pushed them to celebrate what people have done in life, not f---ing worry about what's next, according to the insider, and his daughter has embraced his ethos.
However, while Kelly tried to maintain her composure at the public mourning event in his home city of Birmingham on Wednesday, the star is worried about her mother, Sharon.
Family In Mourning
Those close to the family are said to be extremely "concerned about the impact this is having on Sharon," adding that "she and Ozzy were such a unique couple, and them being apart is heartbreaking."
Insiders have revealed the growing concerns for Sharon, 72, who has dealt with her own health issues over the years, including a colon cancer diagnosis in 2002 that led to surgery and chemotherapy.
The music manager, who has been vocal about her lifelong struggle with body image issues, also recently revealed she has struggled to gain weight after stopping the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic.
Fears For Sharon
A source told the Daily Mail: "Kelly will now be there for Sharon," because of the "very unique bond" she shared with her father.
Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy previously said he and Kelly were "like two peas in a pod" and gushed about their unbreakable bond, admitting, "If I've got a favorite kid, it's Kelly," while joking that his other children knew how he felt.
One of Ozzy's biggest dreams was that Kelly would find love like her brother Jack, who married his second wife, Aree Gearhart, 14 months after welcoming their daughter, Maple.
Jack, 39, is also a father to daughters Pearl, 11, Andy, seven, and Minnie, five, from his first marriage to Lisa Stelly.
"Ozzy was Kelly's biggest champion in her career and in love," the insider said, adding while he might be remembered as a "tough rock star, he was really an emotional teddy bear when it came to the kids."
"One of his hopes was always that Kelly would find the right partner and fulfill her dream to start a family," they said.
"For years she had been the doting auntie to Jack's babies, and as aunt and granddad they had enjoyed that experience together."
Kelly's partner, Sid Wilson, 48, a member of the band Slipknot, proposed at the end of her father's final gig as a fitting farewell. They first met when Kelly was 13 and Sid was 20 during Ozzfest, the heavy metal festival founded by her parents.