Kelly Osbourne's Heartbreaking Final Promise to Tragic Father Ozzy Revealed After His 'Favorite Child' Avoided 'Crumbling' at Funeral

A source said: "The last few days have been a tough ride, but Kelly has been focused on executing plans with her mom.

"Of course there have been tears, but she promised her dad — who openly spoke about not wanting people to mourn but rather celebrate his life — that she would not crumble in public."

The Black Sabbath legend "always pushed them to celebrate what people have done in life, not f---ing worry about what's next, according to the insider, and his daughter has embraced his ethos.

However, while Kelly tried to maintain her composure at the public mourning event in his home city of Birmingham on Wednesday, the star is worried about her mother, Sharon.