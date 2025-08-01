EXCLUSIVE: Relentless Blake Lively 'Determined' to Stop Taylor Swift Cutting Her Out of Superstar's Life Over Justin Baldoni Drama
Blake Lively is in full damage control mode over her once-close friendship with Taylor Swift, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
One insider told us the actress has told friends: "I won't let Taylor cut me off." It comes after the pop superstar froze Lively out of her inner circle after the actress dragged her into her legal war with director Justin Baldoni.
The 37-year-old Gossip Girl star's feud with Baldoni, 41, her It Ends With Us co-star and director, has become one of Hollywood's messiest legal dramas.
Lively filed a lawsuit last year accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and defamation. Though his $400million countersuit was thrown out, her case is set to go to court in 2026.
Repairing A Broken Friendship
In a recent twist, a judge ruled Baldoni's legal team can access private messages between Lively and Swift, 35, relating to the film, dragging the All Too Well singer further into the dispute.
According to sources close to the matter, Lively has been left distraught by Swift's silence and is determined to rebuild their friendship.
An insider said: "She's heartbroken about how everything has unfolded. She can't accept that their friendship has ended and is pleading for an opportunity to make things right."
Blake and Swift's bond dates back to 2015 and has included Super Bowl parties, public support, and intimate holidays.
Swift is godmother to Lively's three daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds, 48 – James, 10, Inez, eight, and Betty, five.
Game Of Drama
But fans were stunned when leaked texts from Lively to Baldoni appeared online, one of which read: "If you ever get round to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi. And, like her, I happen to have a few dragons."
Insiders say the "dragons" were believed to include Swift.
A source close to the singer said she "would never think of herself as Blake's dragon, or protector," and felt uncomfortable being portrayed that way.
To make matters worse, Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 35, recently unfollowed Reynolds on Instagram, prompting further speculation of a rift.
A source claimed: "Blake insists she never meant to involve Taylor in this. She feels her friendship has been exploited. Being abruptly shut out by someone she saw as family has been one of the most heartbreaking experiences she's faced."
But Lively isn't going quietly. She's enlisted mutual friends to help smooth things over, including Hugh Jackman, 55, who is known for his ability to mediate Hollywood fallouts.
The insider went on: "Salma Hayek has been a strong support for her during this time. She's doing everything possible to demonstrate to Taylor how much she cares about her."
Still, not all of their inner circle are rallying to Lively's side. Gigi Hadid, 29, Cara Delevingne, 32 and Selena Gomez, 32, are all understood to have distanced themselves from Lively in favor of Swift.
A source claimed Lively is: "enraged. They pretended to be close friends, but as soon as Taylor got upset, they cut her off entirely.
"But Blake is bizarrely holding on to hope she can win Taylor back and get back into her 'girl squad.' She's hanging onto the fact that communication hasn't been fully severed. But Blake understands Taylor rarely offers second chances. Even so, Blake isn't ready to give up. She loves her deeply and misses her beyond words."