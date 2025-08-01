EXCLUSIVE: Relentless Blake Lively 'Determined' to Stop Taylor Swift Cutting Her Out of Superstar's Life Over Justin Baldoni Drama

Blake Lively is in full damage control mode over her once-close friendship with Taylor Swift, sources tell RadarOnline.com.

One insider told us the actress has told friends: "I won't let Taylor cut me off." It comes after the pop superstar froze Lively out of her inner circle after the actress dragged her into her legal war with director Justin Baldoni.

The 37-year-old Gossip Girl star's feud with Baldoni, 41, her It Ends With Us co-star and director, has become one of Hollywood's messiest legal dramas.

Lively filed a lawsuit last year accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and defamation. Though his $400million countersuit was thrown out, her case is set to go to court in 2026.