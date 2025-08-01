Hailey Bieber Agrees To Having Second Child With Troubled Husband Justin to Put Marriage Woes to Bed — But Only on One Condition

Hailey, who launched her skincare and beauty brand Rhode in 2022, sold the company to e.l.f. Beauty in a blockbuster $1 billion acquisition deal in May.

She remains as the chief creative officer and head of innovation for the brand.

Plus, she also maintains her modeling career, which requires frequent travel.

Hailey has reportedly told Justin if she were to get pregnant again, her preference is to stay near their home in Los Angeles.

The source said: "She will travel for work because she likes being a 'top dog' in the modeling world, but if she is pregnant again, she will want to do her shoots closer to home.

"That's pretty normal for any woman; no one wants to jet-set all over the globe with a baby bump and a stroller."