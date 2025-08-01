Hailey Bieber Agrees To Having Second Child With Troubled Husband Justin to Put Marriage Woes to Bed — But Only on One Condition
Justin Bieber wants another child with wife Hailey as the pair look to put their marriage woes behind them.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian singer, 31, has spoken of his wish to add to their brood as they prepare to celebrate son Jack Blues’ first birthday.
Baby Number 2
But Hailey, 28, will only adhere to her husband's request if they agree to keep her potential pregnancy out of the spotlight.
A source told the Daily Mail: "Hailey wants to have a second child with Justin as long as they can step back from the public eye a little bit.
"She loves working on her company (Rhode Skin) and modeling, but she feels she would need some time away from the madness so she could be truly zen with it all and really enjoy the pregnancy."
Hailey's 'One Condition'
Hailey, who launched her skincare and beauty brand Rhode in 2022, sold the company to e.l.f. Beauty in a blockbuster $1 billion acquisition deal in May.
She remains as the chief creative officer and head of innovation for the brand.
Plus, she also maintains her modeling career, which requires frequent travel.
Hailey has reportedly told Justin if she were to get pregnant again, her preference is to stay near their home in Los Angeles.
The source said: "She will travel for work because she likes being a 'top dog' in the modeling world, but if she is pregnant again, she will want to do her shoots closer to home.
"That's pretty normal for any woman; no one wants to jet-set all over the globe with a baby bump and a stroller."
'Very Loving' Father
Paris Are You Ok?: Michael Jackson's Daughter Sparks Health Fears by Brutally Ending Engagement With Fiancé Days After She Was Spotted Crying in Street
Despite his erratic behavior in recent months, Justin is a "wonderful" and "very loving" father, according to the source.
They added: "While he might appear out of step at times, the truth is he's quite down-to-earth and cherishes being a dad."
If Hailey does try for a second baby, she'll be hoping the experience will be more blissful than her first attempt.
During her traumatic, 18-hour labor, the model feared for her life as she experienced terrifying complications, admitting that childbirth was "the hardest thing I've ever done."
She said: "That s--t was so crazy.
"That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor, and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing."
After labor, she experienced a postpartum hemorrhage that she feared she wouldn't survive.
"I trust my doctor with my life. And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me.
"But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."
Hailey this week blasted the constant rumors that she and husband Justin Bieber are miserable and on the verge of a divorce.
The Rhode founder spilled in a new interview how the ongoing chatter about her marriage is making her "crazy," all while having to adjust to life as a new mom.
She said: "Learning to live with a new version of myself is very difficult. And having to do all this while you're reading falsehoods like 'They're getting divorced' or 'They're no longer happy together' on the Internet is something that really freaks you out. I'm not even sure I can explain it. It's a crazy life."