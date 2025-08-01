EXCLUSIVE: Despairing Duchess Meghan Markle Panics 'I'm Finished if This Doesn't Work Out' as She Scrabbles to Salvage Netflix Deal
Meghan Markle is deep in crisis mode over her faltering Netflix career, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's been telling friends: "I'm finished if this doesn't work out."
The 44-year-old diva duchess of Sussex is "deeply rattled," sources told us, after her latest series, With Love, Meghan, failed to break into Netflix's top 300 most-watched shows of the year so far – despite a high-profile launch and lavish production.
Her panic is now down to fears the Sussexes' reported $100 million deal with the streaming giant may not be renewed, according to sources close to the couple.
'Blindsided' By The Poor Feedback
Meghan's husband Prince Harry, 40, and the duchess became financially independent after stepping down as senior royals in 2020.
At the time, the couple were flooded with offers – among them, a lucrative Netflix contract, which began promisingly with Harry & Meghan, the most-watched Netflix show in the UK in 2022.
However, subsequent projects have stumbled. Harry's polo documentary drew just 500,000 viewers this year, and With Love, Meghan, despite making the Top 10 in 47 countries at launch, ranked only 383rd on the platform's global list for the first half of 2025, with 5.3 million minutes streamed.
By contrast, crime drama Adolescence, the most-watched title in that period, amassed 145 million minutes.
A source close to the duchess said she was now "blindsided" by the poor performance of her show.
An insider added: "She's seriously freaking out.
"She believed she had nailed it – brought in top talent, invested a huge amount into production, and was assured it would be a major success.
"Now that it hasn't even made the top 300, she's questioning everything. She keeps insisting something's gone wrong, but deep down, she knows people just aren't tuning in. Harry's doing his best to reassure her, saying it's just a setback and they're still relevant.
"But Meghan is an ex-actress who understands how the brutal showbiz industry works – friendships won't change the fact that the numbers don't lie."
Hopeful For More Opportunities
The Sussexes are known to be close with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant, and insiders say Meghan is hopeful that friendship will help secure future opportunities.
Still, the commercial reality of her situation looms large. "She knows this is a make-or-break moment," a source said.
Adding insult to injury, Meghan and Harry have once again been parodied on the animated sitcom Family Guy.
In a recent episode, Stewie quipped: "Prince Harry marrying Meghan Markle?" after a list of historical disasters.
This marks the second time the show mocked the couple's Netflix arrangement – with it previously suggesting Harry was handed "millions… for no-one knows what."
A source said: "Getting mocked like that again is just piling on. Meghan is livid, and it's hit her hard. Coping with the poor viewing figures is tough enough – but being ridiculed on national television makes it so much worse."
Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, which includes a line of artisanal products such as jam, cookie mix and a Napa Valley rosé, launched alongside the show and is also tied to her wider business ambitions.
A source said: "She has to look like a success to bring in backers, but negative press like this makes securing deals a lot more difficult."
Even though Netflix has already greenlit a second season of With Love, Meghan, the duchess is reportedly finding it hard to stay upbeat. "She's pushing through. But underneath it all, she's nervous. This was meant to be her big Hollywood comeback – now she's terrified it's all slipping away."