EXCLUSIVE: Despairing Duchess Meghan Markle Panics 'I'm Finished if This Doesn't Work Out' as She Scrabbles to Salvage Netflix Deal

Meghan Markle is deep in crisis mode over her faltering Netflix career, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's been telling friends: "I'm finished if this doesn't work out."

The 44-year-old diva duchess of Sussex is "deeply rattled," sources told us, after her latest series, With Love, Meghan, failed to break into Netflix's top 300 most-watched shows of the year so far – despite a high-profile launch and lavish production.

Her panic is now down to fears the Sussexes' reported $100 million deal with the streaming giant may not be renewed, according to sources close to the couple.