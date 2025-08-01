EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner 'Gagging for Daughter Kim Kardashian's Perfectly Perky Boobs' — 'She’s a Copycat Momager! '

Kris Jenner has candidly told pals she's eyeing her daughter Kim Kardashian's famously "perfect" breasts for her next cosmetic procedure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I want exactly what Kim has," Jenner, 69, told her plastic surgeon after taking her daughter's measurements, we can report.

The copycat Kardashian matriarch's latest desire to look like her 44-year-old daughter follows a dramatic facelift unveiled earlier this year that left fans and critics alike marveling at her transformed, youthful appearance.

Since then, Kris appears to be intensifying her efforts to replicate Kim's signature look.