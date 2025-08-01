Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner 'Gagging for Daughter Kim Kardashian's Perfectly Perky Boobs' — 'She’s a Copycat Momager! '

Photo of Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner reportedly envied Kim’s boobs and tried to copy her look.

Aug. 1 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Kris Jenner has candidly told pals she's eyeing her daughter Kim Kardashian's famously "perfect" breasts for her next cosmetic procedure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I want exactly what Kim has," Jenner, 69, told her plastic surgeon after taking her daughter's measurements, we can report.

The copycat Kardashian matriarch's latest desire to look like her 44-year-old daughter follows a dramatic facelift unveiled earlier this year that left fans and critics alike marveling at her transformed, youthful appearance.

Since then, Kris appears to be intensifying her efforts to replicate Kim's signature look.

'Gagging Over Kim's Perfect Boobs'

Photo of Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner told friends she wanted breasts just like Kim Kardashian's.

Sources close to the family say she is "gagging" for Kim's "perfectly perky boobs," cementing her reputation as the "copycat momager."

Kris' obsession with Kim's aesthetics is well-known within the family.

An insider said: "Kris has always regarded Kim as the ultimate standard of beauty. From the moment Kim was a baby, Kris couldn't stop praising how gorgeous she is."

Now, she's taking that admiration even further by aiming to replicate her daughter's breasts.

"Kris won't even book any procedure without Kim's sign-off, frequently asking, 'Would Kim do this?' or 'Has Kim had this done?'

"It's like she's trying to turn herself into a Kim copy."

Photo of Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

The Kardashian matriarch asked her plastic surgeon to match Kim's measurements.

Kim, by contrast, reportedly finds the odd situation "a bit cute" and flattering. However, her sisters – Kourtney, 46, Khloe, 41, Kendall, 29 and Kylie, 27 – are far less enthusiastic.

A source added: "Khloe and Kourtney find it strange and uncomfortable. They even joke that Kris might as well start going by the name Kim."

The Kardashian-Jenner family is no stranger to cosmetic enhancements. Kim herself has openly admitted to breast and facial procedures, although she denies having butt implants.

Khloe has undergone a nose job and various injections, Kourtney had breast augmentation at 22, and Kylie's famously plump lips sparked a wave of copycat surgeries among her family and fans.

The Surgery Queens

Photo of Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Family sources said Kris admired Kim as the ultimate beauty standard.

But Kris has long been the family's surgery queen. Her plastic surgery history spans decades, including breast implants in the 1980s after having four of her six children, multiple facelifts since 2011, Botox and fillers, earlobe reduction – and rumored cheek implants.

Earlier this year, Kris's new face drew attention following her appearance in Paris alongside Kim during court proceedings related to Kim's robbery case.

The extent of the momager's procedures has included Botox, fillers, microneedling, medical-grade facials, laser treatments, skin resurfacing, a face and neck lift, skin-tightening procedures, injectable contouring and even salmon sperm facials – said to boost collagen and elasticity.

Kris entrusted her transformation to renowned Beverly Hills dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian, known for working with Hollywood's elite.

Photo of Kris Jenner, Khloe and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

The sisters felt uncomfortable with Kris trying to copy Kim's look.

Corey Gamble, Kris' partner of 11 years, 53, has quietly observed her transformation.

A source said: "Even Corey has picked up on her obsession with looking like Kim, but he's careful not to say anything. Kris is over the moon about her new face and is eager to have breasts the same size as Kim's."

Friends and family admire Jenner's youthful appearance but worry she's chasing an unattainable ideal.

An insider added: "Kris is never content with her appearance. She's constantly looking for something to improve, especially by following Kim's example."

