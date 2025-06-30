EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner, 69, Debuts 'Complex' Facelift at Bezos Wedding — As Expert Calls Nip Tip Decision 'Risky' and Warns About 'Complications'

Your tip
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner, 69, Debuts 'Complex' Facelift at Bezos Wedding — As Expert Calls Nip Tip Decision 'Risky' and Warns About 'Complications'

Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner proudly displayed her newest facelift at the Bezos wedding.

June 30 2025, Published 7:07 p.m. ET

Kris Jenner has debuted her "complex" facelift at the lavish Bezos wedding.

After the photos of the momager at the Bezos wedding event, fans started expressing their concern about the 69-year-old going under the knife again, with a plastic surgery expert even explaining the risks of the procedure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kris' 'Complex' Procedure

photo of kris jenner
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble were caught during an awkward exchange.

After Jenner arrived in Italy alongside her family members and photos began circulating, fans took to X to express their thoughts.

One user wrote: "Does Kris Jenner know we know about her facelift? It's so obvious."

Another said: "Kris Jenner's facelift has me feeling uneasy. Why go under the knife when you are almost 70 years old?

A third added: "Kris Jenner's facelift is a jump scare."

Despite receiving some backlash over the procedure, other social media users claimed the facelift made the momager look "fresh."

Doctor Reaction

kris jenner corey gamble mega
Source: MEGA

The reality TV veteran is said to be hooked on going under the knife.

In an exclusive comment to RadarOnline.com, plastic surgery expert Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright shared her thoughts on Jenner's latest procedure and how it shows "just how far facelift surgery has come over the past decade."

She said: "The deep plane technique is significantly more advanced than the more superficial facelifts that were common in the early 2010s. It lifts the deeper facial structures rather than just tightening the skin, giving a much more natural and long-lasting result. That’s why at 69, Kris looks more refreshed and elegant than she did even after her first surgery in her 50s.

"The second procedure likely addressed deeper loose skin, restored volume, and refined the jawline in a way the first surgery couldn’t have, especially with newer technology and technique refinement. Undergoing a second facelift is significantly more complex than the first. There's often internal scar tissue from the initial surgery, which makes dissection riskier and requires meticulous technique."

Dr. Prado-Wright explained how if this procedure isn't done properly or by a top doctor, "it can lead to complications like skin loss, nerve damage, or irregular contours."

She continued: "Recovery after a secondary facelift can also be longer and more unpredictable, particularly if there’s existing fibrosis or prior healing issues. That’s why patients seeking revision or secondary facelifts must choose a true expert who is deeply familiar with facial anatomy and scar tissue management.

"Kris’ results show she had access to one of the top-tier surgeons in the field, someone who specializes in deep plane work and high-stakes revisions."

Besides undergoing yet another facelift, Dr. Prado-Wright also suggested Jenner is maintaining the results of her procedure with "non-surgical treatments like Botox, fillers, lasers, and top-tier skincare."

Kris' First Facelift

kris jenner facelift
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner had her first facelift in 2011.

As loyal fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians may remember, Jenner had her first facelift before Kim Kardashian's 2011 wedding to her ex-husband, Kris Humphries.

Recently, the 69-year-old reflected on the procedure done by Dr. Garth Fisher after Kylie came clean about her boob job.

The momager wrote on Instagram to the doctor: "You did my first facelift in 2011… 14 years ago!!! And made it the most amazing experience ever and even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it’s like and not be afraid."

expensive plastic surgery facelift addicts kris jenner ricki lake hooked
Source: MEGA

Kris debuted the results of her lower facelift during a trip to Paris.

