Want a Chest Exactly Like Kylie Jenner? Follow the Instructions She Just Gave Her Millions of Followers on TikTok
Kylie Jenner has finally shared the truth – and very specific details – about her boob job.
The 27-year-old mother-of-two revealed the exact requirements she made to her plastic surgeon to achieve the curvy look she wanted for her chest after a fan asked her on TikTok, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Fan's Request For Details
Rachel Leary addressed Jenner in her TikTok video, saying: "You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job.
"It’s like the most perfect natural-looking boob job ever. They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants or if you had fat transfer — to me, it is perfection.
"That is what I aspire mine to look like... I don’t expect you to share who did the work...but in terms of what you actually had done, I feel like you’ve been quite open about having your boobs done."
The social media user asked the makeup mogul in the caption of the video: "Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully."
Jenner replied: "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps."
Fans immediately praised the reality television star for being so "honest" and "helpful for the girls."
The TikTok creator responded: "KYLIEEEEE!!! You are the best. THANK YOU."
Another user praised the young star and wrote: "Kylie is the ultimate girls girl, they could NEVER make me hate her."
A third added: "Kylie is for the girlies."
Previous Boob Job Confessions
When Jenner was growing up, the young star constantly shut down rumors she secretly had a boob job.
However, in 2023, she finally came clean on the family's Hulu series, The Kardashians.
On the show, Jenner confessed she got her breasts done before welcoming her first child, Stormi, because she was "not thinking" she would be having a baby at 20 years old.
Jenner expressed regret over the decision and said: "I had beautiful breasts, like natural t*ts. Sat perfectly – just gorgeous. Like, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.
"I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children. Obviously, I have a daughter, too, I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19."
Keeping Her Man Interested
Back in February, RadarOnline.com reported how Jenner's friends are convinced the star went under the knife again as she attempts to keep her Hollywood hunk boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, interested.
An insider said: "She knows other girls are throwing themselves at him and figures the best way of keeping his interest is to go up a couple of bra sizes.
"His movie star status does make her nervous about hanging on to him, and everyone has noticed that she's trying to fit into a mold that she thinks will please him.
"She insists she's not threatened, but everyone is convinced she's gone under the knife again to hang on to him."