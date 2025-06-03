Want a Chest Exactly Like Kylie Jenner? Follow the Instructions She Just Gave Her Millions of Followers on TikTok

The 27-year-old mother-of-two revealed the exact requirements she made to her plastic surgeon to achieve the curvy look she wanted for her chest after a fan asked her on TikTok , RadarOnline.com can report.

Rachel Leary addressed Jenner in her TikTok video, saying: "You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job.

"It’s like the most perfect natural-looking boob job ever. They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants or if you had fat transfer — to me, it is perfection.

"That is what I aspire mine to look like... I don’t expect you to share who did the work...but in terms of what you actually had done, I feel like you’ve been quite open about having your boobs done."

The social media user asked the makeup mogul in the caption of the video: "Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully."