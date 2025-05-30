EXCLUSIVE: Is Timothée Chalamet the New Kanye West? How A-Lister Gave Girlfriend Kylie Jenner 'Barbie Look' — Which Has 'Pushed Her to Become Desperate for Even Bigger Boobs'
Kylie Jenner says she's never felt sexier — and Timothée Chalamet is part of the reason.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal pals fear he is controlling her looks, in a chilling echo of the way Kanye West is said to manipulate every movement of his partners.
"He tells me I'm the hottest girl in the world," 27-year-old Jenner has said about her boyfriend. "I love hearing it. I want to be that for him, always."
Ultra-Controlling?
The reality TV mogul and beauty entrepreneur, worth an estimated $710million, has been dating 29-year-old Oscar-nominated actor Chalamet for nearly two years.
Now insiders tell us their red-hot romance is fueling her desire for more cosmetic enhancements — including a third breast enlargement, as she aims to keep up her ultra-glam image and 'Barbie' body Chalamet is said to be obsessed with.
"She's already got a 34D chest, but she's booked in to go up to a 34DD," said a source close to Jenner. "Timothée keeps telling her she's a real-life cartoon babe, and she loves that. He's not just fine with her doing more work — he's cheering her on. He's crazy about the way she looks."
Chalamet, who insiders say has now moved into Jenner's Los Angeles mansion where she lives with daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, is said to be planning to propose soon – having reportedly picked up a $285,000 diamond engagement ring in Paris.
"He can't get enough of her," said a family insider. "He's wild about Kylie's look — the big boobs, the tiny waist, the whole hourglass figure. He thinks she's living art."
The couple first sparked rumors in April 2023, raising eyebrows over what some critics labeled a mismatched coupling. But those close to Jenner say the pair are more in sync than ever – particularly in the bedroom.
"Kylie says the sex is incredible," said a close friend. "She's constantly telling us Timothée has totally rocked her world. She's never been this into anyone before."
While enjoying a recent Turks and Caicos getaway with her children and sister Kendall Jenner, 28, Jenner posted a series of revealing bikini shots, with eagle-eyed fans noting a size 4 tag on her swimwear.
According to a source, Jenner was flaunting her figure in preparation for what she's calling her "summer glow-up."
"She's got a whole list of procedures lined up," an insider said. "There's a fat transfer plan — taking it from her thighs and waist and putting it into her boobs and butt. Plus Botox, fillers, and some waist contouring. She wants to look like a dream version of herself."
Surgical Enhancement
Despite fans criticizing Chalamet for "encouraging" what some call an "inflated sex doll" transformation, insiders insist the actor is fully behind Jenner's beauty choices.
"He's constantly reassuring her she looks amazing," the source added. "He loves that she's not afraid to go bold with her look. That kind of support just makes her want to do more."
Plastic surgery has long been part of Jenner's life.
She previously admitted she had breast augmentation at 19 before giving birth to Stormi with ex-partner Travis Scott.
Even though she once claimed to have "got rid of all filler," friends say she's never truly stopped.
"She's totally fixated on her appearance," said a longtime friend. "She analyzes her face and body daily, looking for things to tweak. It's become second nature."
While some family members are said to be concerned, the source said Jenner sees it differently.
The insider added: "She doesn't think she's addicted to surgery or being controlled – to her, this is maintenance to stay looking good for the man she is head over heels for. And having Timothée love every inch of her makes it all feel worthwhile."