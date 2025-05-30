EXCLUSIVE: Is Timothée Chalamet the New Kanye West? How A-Lister Gave Girlfriend Kylie Jenner 'Barbie Look' — Which Has 'Pushed Her to Become Desperate for Even Bigger Boobs'

The reality TV mogul and beauty entrepreneur, worth an estimated $710million, has been dating 29-year-old Oscar-nominated actor Chalamet for nearly two years.

Now insiders tell us their red-hot romance is fueling her desire for more cosmetic enhancements — including a third breast enlargement, as she aims to keep up her ultra-glam image and 'Barbie' body Chalamet is said to be obsessed with.

"She's already got a 34D chest, but she's booked in to go up to a 34DD," said a source close to Jenner. "Timothée keeps telling her she's a real-life cartoon babe, and she loves that. He's not just fine with her doing more work — he's cheering her on. He's crazy about the way she looks."

Chalamet, who insiders say has now moved into Jenner's Los Angeles mansion where she lives with daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, is said to be planning to propose soon – having reportedly picked up a $285,000 diamond engagement ring in Paris.

"He can't get enough of her," said a family insider. "He's wild about Kylie's look — the big boobs, the tiny waist, the whole hourglass figure. He thinks she's living art."