EXCLUSIVE: The Picture Evidence Kylie Jenner Is 'Obsessively Stalking and Copying' Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's Ex-Girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp
A supposedly jealous Kylie Jenner has been accused of trying to copy boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's previous longtime lover, Lily-Rose Depp, RadarOnline.com can report.
Critics have been pointing out how the Kardashians star has seemingly been dressing and posing like the model, in what they say is a "creepy" way to hold onto the actor.
Depp, 26, and Chalamet, 29, were hot and heavy from 2018 to 2020, and broke up on good terms without much drama. Johnny's daughter has moved on with rapper 070 Shake (real name Danielle Balbuena) since 2023, while Chalamet and Jenner, 27, have been together for the same amount of time.
But fans have flooded social media sharing photo examples that they say show Jenner trying to imitate Depp, wearing similar clothing, and even posing for pictures in a similar fashion.
One insider told Radar: "There are only so many times where you can brush it off as mere coincidences!" adding it's "something people need to be called out for, not ignored. It's definitely a mental illness."
Side-By-Side
On sites like Reddit, users have posted photos comparing Chalamet's before-and-after, slamming Jenner and her doppelganger approach.
One person commented: "There’s no denying the copycat and stalkerish behavior is quite creepy!"
Another echoed: "Isn’t she tired to cosplay someone? Like buy yourself a personality Kylie."
While one person slammed: "Now THIS is EMBARRASSING. She really is a shape shifter, no originality, even worse, she's a WANNABE."
Insecurity Issues
Depp dated Academy Award nominee Chalamet for two years, after first meeting when they played love interests in David Michôd's 2019 historical epic The King.
Their short-lived relationship was relatively private, and fans only found out they had split when Chalamet described himself as "currently single" in 2020.
At the recent Oscar ceremony, Chalamet "protected" girlfriend Jenner by briefly whisking her out of the ceremony to avoid the spotlight while his ex took to the stage to present the award for best costume design.
An insider said: "Kylie struggles with insecurity issues, and she can feel out of place at these events.
"She is aware of some of the criticism leveled at her and how some people believe she shouldn't be at these ceremonies. She likes to avoid any drama."
Jealous Jenner
A video was posted on a Chalamet fan account on TikTok and shared by eagle-eyed viewers who questioned where they had gone.
And when Wicked's Paul Tazewell made his way up to the stage to collect the golden statuette for Best Costume Design, Chalamet's seat looked empty.
The insider continued: "They are both aware that had they stayed seated, everyone would have been talking about their reaction to Lily-Rose on stage."
It's not the first time Jenner has been accused of jealousy over Chalamet's lovers, both off-screen and on.
According to reports, the reality star flipped out after 52-year-old stunner Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Chalamet's love interest in the upcoming film Marty Supreme, boasted about their steamy scenes.
"I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There's a lot, a lot," Paltrow said in a recent interview.
Now sources tell us "insecure" Jenner is pushing Chalemet to avoid lip-locks and steamier stuff going forward.
"It bugs her to watch scenes of Timothée kissing other girls," an insider revealed. "She's jealous of the beauties he's starred with. Now she's henpecking and drawing boundaries and issuing him with a desperate plea to stop doing steamy scenes.
"She wants him to go for roles worthy of his superior talent and not be portrayed as a sex symbol. She just doesn't like other women getting their hands on him."