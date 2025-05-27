EXCLUSIVE: The Picture Evidence Kylie Jenner Is 'Obsessively Stalking and Copying' Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's Ex-Girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp

Depp, 26, and Chalamet, 29, were hot and heavy from 2018 to 2020, and broke up on good terms without much drama. Johnny's daughter has moved on with rapper 070 Shake (real name Danielle Balbuena) since 2023, while Chalamet and Jenner, 27, have been together for the same amount of time.

But fans have flooded social media sharing photo examples that they say show Jenner trying to imitate Depp, wearing similar clothing, and even posing for pictures in a similar fashion.

One insider told Radar: "There are only so many times where you can brush it off as mere coincidences!" adding it's "something people need to be called out for, not ignored. It's definitely a mental illness."