EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'Set to Cash In' on Paris Jewelry Heist Ordeal — By Featuring 'Grandpa Gang' Trial in Reality Show

Kim Kardashian has reportedly used her $10million jewelry heist trial for reality TV content, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kardashian made headlines when she flew to France to testify against the defendants who were accused of storming into her Paris hotel room in 2016 and stealing millions from her, including her $4million engagement ring from then-fiancé Kanye West.

On the witness stand, the Skims founder recalled the terrifying event and thinking she would be raped or killed by the "grandpa gang" members, who were found guilty of the crime.