EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'Set to Cash In' on Paris Jewelry Heist Ordeal — By Featuring 'Grandpa Gang' Trial in Reality Show
Kim Kardashian has reportedly used her $10million jewelry heist trial for reality TV content, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kardashian made headlines when she flew to France to testify against the defendants who were accused of storming into her Paris hotel room in 2016 and stealing millions from her, including her $4million engagement ring from then-fiancé Kanye West.
On the witness stand, the Skims founder recalled the terrifying event and thinking she would be raped or killed by the "grandpa gang" members, who were found guilty of the crime.
Kim's 'Entourage'
But sources alleged Kardashian had more than just her mom, Kris Jenner, with her at the Parisian courthouse.
Insiders claimed the 43-year-old brought along a "full entourage" complete with a film crew to record her journey, presumably to be used in her family's Hulu reality show The Kardashians.
While Kardashian was praised for her bravery in facing her attackers in court, one source said: "Let's be honest – everything is content for Kim."
'Law & Order: The Kardashians'
Kardashian made a statement when she showed up for her testimony. The billionaire was dripping in diamonds – reportedly wearing over $1.5million in jewels, which some fans branded a "power move."
But the insider claimed the real drama was taking place outside the courtroom.
The source explained: "Her team was constantly asking where they could set up for confessionals between breaks. It was like a scene from Law & Order: The Kardashians."
Reclaiming the Narrative
Another source claimed French officials were caught off guard by Kardashian's "entourage" and felt "uncomfortable" with the camera crew recording her every move during the high-stakes case.
Meanwhile, a separate source close to the family insisted Kardashian's decision to film her trial was simply the reality star's way of reclaiming the narrative.
They shared: "This was one of the darkest times in her life. If sharing it helps someone, or adds ratings, she's going to do it."
The Verdict
As RadarOnline.com reported, eight of the members of the "grandpa gang" were found guilty, while two were acquitted of charges tied to planning and executing the robbery.
Aomar Ait Khedache, identified as the leader of the robbery, was convicted of armed theft and unlawful confinement without voluntary release.
After the verdict was announced, Kardashian released a statement thanking French authorities.
She said: "I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case.
"The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family.
"While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice and promoting a fair legal system."
The star's legal team added: "Kim appreciates the Court’s decision and once again thanks the French authorities for treating her with great respect throughout the process.
"It has been a long journey from that terrible night back in 2016 to her standing courageously in a historic Paris courtroom to confront these criminals.
"She looks forward to putting this tragic episode behind her as she continues working to improve the criminal justice system on behalf of victims, the innocent, and the incarcerated seeking to redeem themselves."