Kim Kardashian Gets Revenge on Paris Robbers With Snarky Message — As Eight 'Grandpa Gang' Members Are Found GUILTY In 2016 Jewel Heist

After a month-long trial, eight people accused of robbing the billionaire businesswoman have been found guilty, while two were acquitted.

The ringleader, 69-year-old Aomar Ait Kedach, received 8 years, with 5 years suspended ... three others received 7-year sentences, also with 5 years suspended.

Originally, nine men and one woman were accused of carrying out or aiding the brazen crime during the Paris Fashion Week in 2016, when the robbers, dressed as police, forced their way into Kardashian's hotel, bound her with zip ties, threatened her life and escaped with her jewelry.

Kardashian was a constant presence inside the courtroom, having earlier shared her horror story. However, outside the court, the 44-year-old has been extracting her own revenge on social media, posting a series of scathing and sarcastic photos aimed at showing her assailants did not defeat her.

It started with the first day she arrived to testify. Wearing a sparkling armor of diamonds, Kardashian made her message clear as she faced the suspects head-on.

Insiders revealed her glittering getup, reportedly worth around $6million, was actually a calculated move.

They explained: "It's not about the jewels. She wore them on purpose to say that they didn't really steal anything from her. She has built back, and she's living a good life now. You could say that it was a total 'f--- you' to them."