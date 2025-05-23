Kim Kardashian Gets Revenge on Paris Robbers With Snarky Message — As Eight 'Grandpa Gang' Members Are Found GUILTY In 2016 Jewel Heist
Kim Kardashian received justice late Friday, when eight of the ten individuals charged with robbing her of $10million in Paris in 2016 were found guilty of the crime, RadarOnline.com can report.
But the reality superstar didn't wait for an official verdict before passing her own scathing judgement on her assailants.
After a month-long trial, eight people accused of robbing the billionaire businesswoman have been found guilty, while two were acquitted.
The ringleader, 69-year-old Aomar Ait Kedach, received 8 years, with 5 years suspended ... three others received 7-year sentences, also with 5 years suspended.
Originally, nine men and one woman were accused of carrying out or aiding the brazen crime during the Paris Fashion Week in 2016, when the robbers, dressed as police, forced their way into Kardashian's hotel, bound her with zip ties, threatened her life and escaped with her jewelry.
Kardashian was a constant presence inside the courtroom, having earlier shared her horror story. However, outside the court, the 44-year-old has been extracting her own revenge on social media, posting a series of scathing and sarcastic photos aimed at showing her assailants did not defeat her.
It started with the first day she arrived to testify. Wearing a sparkling armor of diamonds, Kardashian made her message clear as she faced the suspects head-on.
Insiders revealed her glittering getup, reportedly worth around $6million, was actually a calculated move.
They explained: "It's not about the jewels. She wore them on purpose to say that they didn't really steal anything from her. She has built back, and she's living a good life now. You could say that it was a total 'f--- you' to them."
Showing her Defiance
That not-so-hidden message was repeated throughout her weeks in the city, posting defiant declarations to her social media. On Thursday, she shared a carousel of photos of herself and her mom, Kris Jenner, sparkling in some fancy eveningwear and bedazzled with pricey gems.
Photos showed her out and about in Paris, smiling with friends in public and flaunting her fabulous life.
Kardashian even captioned the photos with a sly dig at her assailants, writing, "We will always have Paris," in a nod to the line from the classic film Casablanca.
Part of the Plan
She further gave fans a glimpse of her life during the trial, sharing several snaps from outside the courthouse, surrounded by lawyers, security and joined by her mom.
A confident Kardashian shared a message to her host nation: "Merci’ Paris! Vive la France."
Insiders close to the Skims founder said her appearances were all part of the plan.
"This was an act of defiance," the source confirmed. "Don't forget those a--holes terrorized her. She's not about to let them change what she wears, or how she expresses herself."
Apology and Forgiveness
After delivering final statements in court Friday, jurors left to deliberate a verdict. The gang was dubbed "the Grandpa Robbers" by French media because most were in their 60s at the time of the heist.
Khedache, 69, is now deaf and largely mute. Before learning his fate, he pleaded for leniency, offering "a thousand apologies" in a scribbled note to the court.
Kardashian, typically shielded by security and spectacle, had locked eyes with Khedache as the letter was read aloud.
"I do appreciate the letter, I forgive you," she said. "But it doesn’t change the feelings and the trauma and the fact that my life was forever changed."