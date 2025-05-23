Your tip
Kim Kardashian Paris Trial Update: 8 Members of 'Grandpa Gang' Found Guilty After Reality Star Was Held At Gunpoint and Feared For Her Life

A Paris court delivered its verdict Friday in Kim Kardashian's robbery trial, with eight of the ten accused being found guilty.

May 23 2025, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

A verdict has been reached in Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris heist trial.

RadarOnline.com can reveal eight of the ten accused have been found guilty for their participation in the dramatic Paris hotel robbery, while the other two defendants were acquitted of charges tied to the planning and execution of the armed attack.

kim k
Source: MEGA

Kardashian was held at gunpoint during the 2016 heist as robbers stole millions in jewelry.

After a month-long courtroom showdown, the ten defendants accused of robbing the reality star had their final say on Friday as the jury prepared to deliberate on a decision.

The verdict was announced a little after 8 p.m. local time with the panel – comprised of three judges and six jurors – needing a supermajority of at least seven members in agreement to reach a decision on each charge.

A group of daring pensioners and a man in his 30s were accused of storming Kardashian’s ultra-luxe Paris apartment, holding the star hostage at gunpoint in a nightmare raid that rocked Fashion Week 2016.

The gang’s ringleaders, all in their 60s and 70s, earned the nickname "Grandpa Robbers" from the French media.

kim k
Source: MEGA

Kardashian has been testifying in Paris court over the past few weeks, showing up decked in diamonds.

Bound and terrified in her own bedroom, Kardashian watched helplessly as the thieves made off with millions in jewels.

The armed, masked raiders – disguised in police jackets – stole an estimated $10 million in jewelry. Among the missing treasures was an 18.88-carat diamond engagement ring from Kanye West, valued at around $3 million.

The robbers arrived by bike or on foot, held a receptionist at gunpoint, then tied up Kardashian in her Paris hotel room and left her on the bathroom floor before fleeing.

Prosecutor Anne-Dominique Merville warned jurors not to be fooled by the thieves’ age, calling them experienced criminals with no empathy.

She described the heist as a "meticulously prepared" operation, targeted specifically for Kardashian’s valuable ring.

Prosecutor Demands Heavy Sentences for Heist Mastermind and Crew

kim kardashian paris heist robbery consequence court trial
Source: MEGA

The group of thieves were dubbed 'Grandpa Robbers' by French media due to their wide range of ages.

The state prosecutor called for a guilty verdict and 10-year prison sentence for Aomar Aït Khedache, 68, the alleged mastermind who gave orders, recruited others, and tried to sell the stolen jewelry.

She also recommended 10-year terms for Didier Dubreucq, 69, who allegedly entered Kardashian’s bedroom, Yunice Abbas, 71, who kept watch during the heist, and Marc-Alexandre Boyer, the youngest member, deemed a reoffending risk.

Five others, including Gary Madar – Kardashian’s chauffeur’s brother – and his friend Florus Heroui, were recommended for seven-year sentences for allegedly sharing info about Kardashian’s Paris schedule; both denied the charges.

kim k
Source: MEGA

Kardashian's testimony comes nearly a decade after the shocking Paris heist.

The prosecutor recommended eight years for Harminy Khedache, accused of driving during the robbery, though he denied the charges.

Cathy Glotin, the only woman on trial and described as a "respectable grandmother" with a criminal past, was accused of arranging meetings between her partner and accomplices.

She also denied the charges, with the prosecutor suggesting a six-year sentence.

Kardashian's Lingering Fear From Robbery

kim kardashian paris robbery jewelry heist
Source: E!

The reality star previously opened up about the trauma she faced from the robbery on her family's reality show.

Kardashian was the victim of what is believed to be the biggest individual robbery in France in two decades.

Kardashian told the court she feared for her life, worrying she might be raped or murdered.

At the time, her bodyguard was with her sister Kourtney Kardashian at a nightclub, leaving Kardashian vulnerable.

kim k
Source: MEGA

While Kardashian said she 'forgives' the robbers, she said she still has emotional damage and lingering fear.

The trauma of the robbery drastically changed Kardashian’s sense of security, revealing she now employs up to six security guards at her home and no longer feels safe without heavy protection.

During the trial, several of the accused apologized to her, but Kardashian expressed that while she forgives them, the emotional damage and fear from the incident remain.

She said to Khedache: "I'm honestly emotional about it. I do appreciate the letter for sure, I forgive you.

"But it doesn't change the feelings and the trauma and the fact that my life was forever changed, but I do appreciate the letter, thank you."

