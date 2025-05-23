Kim Kardashian Paris Trial Update: 8 Members of 'Grandpa Gang' Found Guilty After Reality Star Was Held At Gunpoint and Feared For Her Life

After a month-long courtroom showdown, the ten defendants accused of robbing the reality star had their final say on Friday as the jury prepared to deliberate on a decision.

The verdict was announced a little after 8 p.m. local time with the panel – comprised of three judges and six jurors – needing a supermajority of at least seven members in agreement to reach a decision on each charge.

A group of daring pensioners and a man in his 30s were accused of storming Kardashian’s ultra-luxe Paris apartment, holding the star hostage at gunpoint in a nightmare raid that rocked Fashion Week 2016.

The gang’s ringleaders, all in their 60s and 70s, earned the nickname "Grandpa Robbers" from the French media.