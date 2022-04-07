Khloé Kardashian's Plastic Surgery Transformation: Before And After Reality Star's Nose Job

"Khloé got a nose job, omg," one wrote, to which she replied, "Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True's first birthday. Love it!"

After someone else tweeted about having the "worst recovery ever," Khloé said that her experience was quite different. "Stop!!! Mine was a breeze. That's crazy," she wrote to the social media user. "It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn't do it sooner."

During her interview, Khloé also touched upon her on-and-off relationship with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.

"With Tristan I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning, and I felt really good for a time," she admitted, pointing out that while he is a great father, he is "just not the guy for me."