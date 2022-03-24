Daring Denim! Khloé Kardashian's Revenge Body Drops Jaws In Malibu After Tristan Thompson Paternity Scandal
Khloé Kardashian brought her fashion A-game for a night out at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, putting her revenge body on full display in a denim mini dress.
The Good American founder, 37, exuded confidence in her figure-hugging ensemble paired with a matching floor-length coat and strappy stilettos while hitting the town on Wednesday.
She completed her bold look with a pair of designer shades and statement earrings in photos obtained by Daily Mail, showing off her chic ponytail and matching denim hair accessory.
Khloé opted to wear the same outfit she had on during a star-studded Good American x Revolve event she attended earlier that afternoon, continuing the festivities alongside some of her closest friends.
As of late, Khloé has been focusing on herself and daughter True after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. In January, the Chicago Bulls player, 31, issued a statement confirming that he welcomed a child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols just one month prior, a son she named Theo, whom they conceived in March 2021.
The athlete also shares son Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig and daughter True, 3, with Khloé.
“Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote in a public message shared via Instagram. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”
“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he continued. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans only have to wait a few more weeks until the famous family returns to TV on their new Hulu reality series. Khloé said cameras were rolling during some of the drama with Tristan, so it appears viewers can expect to see the events unfold.
“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said in a Variety interview published on March 9. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”