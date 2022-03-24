Daring Denim! Khloé Kardashian's Revenge Body Drops Jaws In Malibu After Tristan Thompson Paternity Scandal

Khloé Kardashian brought her fashion A-game for a night out at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, putting her revenge body on full display in a denim mini dress.

The Good American founder, 37, exuded confidence in her figure-hugging ensemble paired with a matching floor-length coat and strappy stilettos while hitting the town on Wednesday.

She completed her bold look with a pair of designer shades and statement earrings in photos obtained by Daily Mail, showing off her chic ponytail and matching denim hair accessory.