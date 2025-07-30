EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 2.0? Momager Kris Jenner, 69, Undergoing Plastic Surgery to Resemble Skims Mogul... And That Includes Getting a Boob Job!
Desperate to stay young, Kris Jenner recently forked over big bucks for a dramatic facelift to look like her daughter Kim Kardashian, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal the biz whiz is doing the same with her boobs – which has freaked out her family, who call it creepy as hell.
Sources said the 69-year-old momager of the Kardashian business empire has long seen Kim, 44, as the perfect physical model to copy.
Matching Boobs For Mom And Daughter
"What Kim has done, Kris wants it, too," said an insider. "She thinks the world of Kim and follows her every move when it comes to cosmetic changes."
"It's no secret that Kris had a facelift already, and now she wants to get new boobs. Kris is worried they're saggy and has made a note of Kim's cup size to show the surgeon. She wants exactly what Kim got.
"Kris is never satisfied with the way she looks. She's constantly staring in the mirror, looking for things to tweak."
The problem is that everyone tells the copycat she looks great – especially for her age – and that's reportedly not a compliment to her.
Kim K 2.0!
"Kris is hell-bent on self-improvement and modeling herself after Kim," said the source. "It's no secret she holds Kim in higher esteem than her other daughters.
"Kim thinks it's kind of cute and has no problem with it, but others in the family think it's creepy that Kris is so in awe of Kim and no one else."
Sources noted Kris used daughter Kylie Jenner's surgeon when she got an earlier facelift in 2011, but clearly Kim stands out among her glamour-puss kids.
Forever A 'Hot Mama'
Meanwhile, Kardashian and Kris had people cringing with their new photo shoot for Roberto Cavalli and Kim's Skims brand that shows them twinning with everything from hair and makeup to revealing outfits.
"Kris may be turning 70 in November, but she'll always be a hot mama in her mind," said the insider, who added, "and Kim is egging her on to believe it, too."