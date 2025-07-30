Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kris Jenner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 2.0? Momager Kris Jenner, 69, Undergoing Plastic Surgery to Resemble Skims Mogul... And That Includes Getting a Boob Job!

photo of kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner, 69, 'is getting plastic surgery, including a boob job, to look like Kim Kardashian.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 30 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Desperate to stay young, Kris Jenner recently forked over big bucks for a dramatic facelift to look like her daughter Kim Kardashian, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal the biz whiz is doing the same with her boobs – which has freaked out her family, who call it creepy as hell.

Sources said the 69-year-old momager of the Kardashian business empire has long seen Kim, 44, as the perfect physical model to copy.

Article continues below advertisement

Matching Boobs For Mom And Daughter

Article continues below advertisement
Kim Kardashian's cup size reportedly guided Kris Jenner's next surgery, leaving family creeped out.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian's cup size reportedly guided Kris Jenner's next surgery, leaving family creeped out.

Article continues below advertisement

"What Kim has done, Kris wants it, too," said an insider. "She thinks the world of Kim and follows her every move when it comes to cosmetic changes."

"It's no secret that Kris had a facelift already, and now she wants to get new boobs. Kris is worried they're saggy and has made a note of Kim's cup size to show the surgeon. She wants exactly what Kim got.

"Kris is never satisfied with the way she looks. She's constantly staring in the mirror, looking for things to tweak."

The problem is that everyone tells the copycat she looks great – especially for her age – and that's reportedly not a compliment to her.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim K 2.0!

Article continues below advertisement
Kylie Jenner's surgeon did Kris' earlier facelift before her latest Kardashian-inspired makeover.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner's surgeon did Kris' earlier facelift before her latest Kardashian-inspired makeover.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kris is hell-bent on self-improvement and modeling herself after Kim," said the source. "It's no secret she holds Kim in higher esteem than her other daughters.

"Kim thinks it's kind of cute and has no problem with it, but others in the family think it's creepy that Kris is so in awe of Kim and no one else."

Sources noted Kris used daughter Kylie Jenner's surgeon when she got an earlier facelift in 2011, but clearly Kim stands out among her glamour-puss kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Forever A 'Hot Mama'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder

EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Disturbing Nickname For Winona Ryder Revealed as Actress' 'Mean Girl' Past Exposed In New Biography

Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow and Derek Blasberg

EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth's Guesthouse From Hell! Diarrhea, Betrayal & A Goop-Fueled Grudge — How Paltrow Intentionally Leaked the Messy Truth After Derek Blasberg’s Bedtime Blowout

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Roberto Cavalli's shoot with Kardashian and Kris had fans cringing at their twinning act.
Source: MEGA

Roberto Cavalli's shoot with Kardashian and Kris had fans cringing at their twinning act.

Meanwhile, Kardashian and Kris had people cringing with their new photo shoot for Roberto Cavalli and Kim's Skims brand that shows them twinning with everything from hair and makeup to revealing outfits.

"Kris may be turning 70 in November, but she'll always be a hot mama in her mind," said the insider, who added, "and Kim is egging her on to believe it, too."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.