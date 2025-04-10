EXCLUSIVE: Meddling Momager Kris Jenner 'In Absolute Crisis Mode' as Daughters 'Flee Her Sagging Brand' For Solo Billionaire Beauty Careers – 'It's Over!'

The Kardashian TV empire is threatening to collapse and momager Kris Jenner is panicking, RadarOnline.com can reveal – because her daughters are fed up with towing the line of their bossy mother, who's desperate to keep their reality show going to feed her ego and bank account.

"Kris is frazzled trying to hold together the show she built that made her and her daughters rich and famous beyond belief," our source said. "But the girls are older now and have gotten so successful, they're balking and want out from under her thumb so they can go look for projects of their own. They can be billionaires in their own right, so why would they stick with her?"