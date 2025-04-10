EXCLUSIVE: Meddling Momager Kris Jenner 'In Absolute Crisis Mode' as Daughters 'Flee Her Sagging Brand' For Solo Billionaire Beauty Careers – 'It's Over!'

Your tip
Meddling Momager Kris Jenner 'In Absolute Crisis Mode' as Daughters 'Flee Her Sagging Brand' For Solo Billionaire Beauty Careers – 'It's Over!'

kris jenner crisis daughters flee sagging brand billionaire careers
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner is said to be panicking her once-mighty brand is dead.

April 10 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

The Kardashian TV empire is threatening to collapse and momager Kris Jenner is panicking, RadarOnline.com can reveal – because her daughters are fed up with towing the line of their bossy mother, who's desperate to keep their reality show going to feed her ego and bank account.

"Kris is frazzled trying to hold together the show she built that made her and her daughters rich and famous beyond belief," our source said. "But the girls are older now and have gotten so successful, they're balking and want out from under her thumb so they can go look for projects of their own. They can be billionaires in their own right, so why would they stick with her?"

kris jenner crisis daughters flee sagging brand billionaire careers
Source: KARDASHIANS/INSTAGRAM

Kris Jenner's empire is facing turmoil as her daughters push for independence and new projects.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, 43-year-old reality queen Kim has a full plate with the TV legal drama All's Fair, costarring Hollywood heavy hitters Glenn Close and Naomi Watts, and with her cosmetics and fashion businesses and other cash-spinning projects.

Kylie, 27, is battling her mom over marriage plans with her 29-year-old Dune star beau Timothée Chalamet, whose handlers want him to steer clear of the family's saga that is now on Hulu for the sake of his red-hot career.

Kourtney, 45, wed to rocker Travis Barker, is fed up with having her ex Scott Disick on the show and watching him flirt with her sister Khloé, 40. And Kylie and Kendall, 29, are buzzing about doing their own reality spinoff!

kris jenner crisis daughters flee sagging brand billionaire careers
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian's booming career and business ventures are pushing her away from the family show that helped make her rich.

Thanks to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ran from October 2007 to June 2021 following the "leaked" sex tape of Kim with rapper beau Ray J, and The Kardashians, which premiered in April 2022, the family is worth a whopping $3billion.

The richest of the clan are Kim at $1.7billion, Kylie at $710million, and Kris at $170million.

The other gals are all multimillionaires.

But sources noted oldest sisters, Kourtney and Kim, were in their early 20s when the reality series began and now are moms themselves.

kris jenner crisis daughters flee sagging brand billionaire careers
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is said to be fighting to keep Kris out of her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

Even youngest sister, Kylie, is the mother of two tots.

"It's no wonder the girls are ready to strike out on their own," our source said. "Even the oldest were barely out of their teens when the reality series started, but now they're mature women with families of their own."

That leaves momager Kris, 69 – the boss behind the empire – out in the cold, say sources, who add it's hard for her to give up the power and money.

kris jenner crisis daughters flee sagging brand billionaire careers
Source: MEGA

Kourtney and Kim are said to be growing frustrated with their family reality show.

Our insider added: "Kris is desperate to keep the ball rolling, but her kids are grown women.

"They're also tired of having to follow storylines they don't like but that she insists on.

"That puts the family business – the reality show – on the chopping block, and Kris is at her wits' end trying to figure out how to save it."

