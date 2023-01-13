Lisa Rinna Trashes Ex-'RHOBH' Co-Stars After Ditching Reality Series, Labels Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Real-Life Villains

"Well, they just need to be who they really are. They are that, but they just have to let go of this facade they created," added the former soap star.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Crystal Kung Minkoff will be back for Season 13, and word on the street is that she will be bringing a "pal" along for the wild ride.

Rinna told the publication she will give Minkoff "the benefit of the doubt" while noting that she's "too young."

"You've got to be a more hardened b---- like we are to do this show. She's like a baby dolphin and we are sharks," Rinna explained.