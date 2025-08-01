Your tip
Paris Jackson

Paris Are You Ok?: Michael Jackson's Daughter Sparks Health Fears by Brutally Ending Engagement With Fiancé Days After She Was Spotted Crying in Street

picture of Paris Jackson
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson has sparked fresh health fears following her shock split with fiancé days after she was spotting crying in public.

Aug. 1 2025, Updated 8:21 a.m. ET

Paris Jackson has sparked fresh fears for her well-being after calling off her engagement days after she was spotted crying in the street.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Michael Jackson's daughter, who has battled back from an alcohol and heroin addiction, confirmed she had broken off her relationship with fiancé Justin Long on Thursday in a post on X in which she admitted her recent public outpouring of emotion were "break-up tears."

'Break-Up Tears'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jackson admitted her 'break-up' was the reason why she was seen crying in public.

Jackson, 27, announced her engagement in December last year.

She captioned a picture of her and Long looking into each other’s eyes on Instagram with the message: "Doing like with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind.

"I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you."

Another photo showed music producer Long, 46, taking a knee as he popped the question on the balcony of an ornate theater lobby.

Engagement Announcement

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jackson has deleted her engagement announcement from her Instagram profile.

However, as of Thursday the post had been deleted from Jackson's Instagram account.

Jackson appeared to have been wearing her engagement ring as recently as June, when she was pictured with it on at the Tribeca Festival.

She walked the red carpet at the event with Long by her side.

Jackson also didn't indicate anything was amiss with her relationship days later, when she said she was focused on wedding planning during an interview.

She said: "The dress is being made, the venue has been picked and the date has been picked by an astrologer, because I'm from L.A.

"I'm all about the crystals and the astrologer, and all that stuff."

Addiction Past

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jackson has battled back from alcohol and heroin addictions.

But the singer–songwriter sparked concerns from fans later in June, when she was pictured tearing up as her fiancé comforted her on the side of a road in Malibu.

The tense display was just a week before the anniversary of her music icon father's death on June 25, 2009, at age 50 from acute Propofol intoxication, which caused the singer to go into cardiac arrest.

Jackson's engagement with Long followed a two-year relationship with her bandmate Gabriel Glenn.

After their 2020 split, she described being overcome by "the deepest heartbreak I ever experienced" the following year.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The singer-songwriter revealed in January she had gone five years sober.

In January, Paris announced she was "five years sober" after admitting she was an "alcoholic and heroin addict.

She wrote: "Today marks five years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol."

"To say that I'm thankful would be a poor euphemism. gratitude hardly scratches the surface.

"It's because I'm sober that I get to smile today. I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. I get to feel heartbreak in all it's glory. I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust. I feel the sun on my skin and it's warm."

She added: "I've found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I'm sober or not, but today I get to show up for it."

