Paris Are You Ok?: Michael Jackson's Daughter Sparks Health Fears by Brutally Ending Engagement With Fiancé Days After She Was Spotted Crying in Street

RadarOnline.com can reveal Michael Jackson's daughter, who has battled back from an alcohol and heroin addiction, confirmed she had broken off her relationship with fiancé Justin Long on Thursday in a post on X in which she admitted her recent public outpouring of emotion were "break-up tears."

Paris Jackson has sparked fresh fears for her well-being after calling off her engagement days after she was spotted crying in the street.

Jackson admitted her 'break-up' was the reason why she was seen crying in public.

Another photo showed music producer Long, 46, taking a knee as he popped the question on the balcony of an ornate theater lobby.

"I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you."

She captioned a picture of her and Long looking into each other’s eyes on Instagram with the message: "Doing like with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind.

Jackson has deleted her engagement announcement from her Instagram profile.

Jackson appeared to have been wearing her engagement ring as recently as June, when she was pictured with it on at the Tribeca Festival.

She walked the red carpet at the event with Long by her side.

Jackson also didn't indicate anything was amiss with her relationship days later, when she said she was focused on wedding planning during an interview.

She said: "The dress is being made, the venue has been picked and the date has been picked by an astrologer, because I'm from L.A.

"I'm all about the crystals and the astrologer, and all that stuff."