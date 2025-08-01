EXCLUSIVE: Suzanne Somers' Heartbreak From Beyond the Grave – Actress' Widower Alan Hamel Dating Her Former Co-star Just Two Years After Death From Breast Cancer
Suzanne Somers' husband, Alan Hamel, once vowed eternal devotion to the Three's Company beauty, but now, less than two years after her death, he's dating Joanna Cassidy – Somers' co-star from the campy 1985 miniseries Hollywood Wives, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'A Gut Punch'
"This isn't just moving on, it's a gut punch," said a family friend. "Alan and Suzanne were soulmates. They had plans, down to being buried side by side. Now people are asking, will there need to be room for a third person in the grave?"
Hamel has said: "When it was clear Suzanne was not going to recover in the final days of her life on this planet, before she crossed over, she said to me, 'I don't want you to be alone after I'm gone.'"
And he's not, which has left a bad taste in the mouths of those who were close to Suzanne.
"He once said he couldn't bear to be apart from Suzanne for more than an hour," the family friend points out. "Now he's cozying up to someone Suzanne knew personally. It's disrespectful."