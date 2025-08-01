EXCLUSIVE: Suzanne Somers' Heartbreak From Beyond the Grave – Actress' Widower Alan Hamel Dating Her Former Co-star Just Two Years After Death From Breast Cancer

"This isn't just moving on, it's a gut punch," said a family friend. "Alan and Suzanne were soulmates. They had plans, down to being buried side by side. Now people are asking, will there need to be room for a third person in the grave?"

Hamel has said: "When it was clear Suzanne was not going to recover in the final days of her life on this planet, before she crossed over, she said to me, 'I don't want you to be alone after I'm gone.'"