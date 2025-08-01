Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Suzanne Somers
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Suzanne Somers' Heartbreak From Beyond the Grave – Actress' Widower Alan Hamel Dating Her Former Co-star Just Two Years After Death From Breast Cancer

Photo of Alan Hamel, Suzanna Somers
Source: MEGA

Suzanne Somers' widow, Alan Hamel, looks to have found love again.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Suzanne Somers' husband, Alan Hamel, once vowed eternal devotion to the Three's Company beauty, but now, less than two years after her death, he's dating Joanna Cassidy – Somers' co-star from the campy 1985 miniseries Hollywood Wives, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Gut Punch'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo Joanna Cassidy, Alan Hamel, Suzanna Somers
Source: MEGA

Joanna Cassidy, who starred with Somers in 'Hollywood Wives,' is now dating Hamel.

Article continues below advertisement

"This isn't just moving on, it's a gut punch," said a family friend. "Alan and Suzanne were soulmates. They had plans, down to being buried side by side. Now people are asking, will there need to be room for a third person in the grave?"

Hamel has said: "When it was clear Suzanne was not going to recover in the final days of her life on this planet, before she crossed over, she said to me, 'I don't want you to be alone after I'm gone.'"

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Joanna Cassidy, Alan Hamel
Source: MEGA

A family friend claimed Hamel's romance with Somers' former co-star feels like a betrayal.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
draculas long lost vampire death vault discovered years

EXCLUSIVE: Bone-Chilling Vampire's Death Vault Discovered After 500 Years – Blood-Sucking Count Dracula's Long-Lost Tomb Found In Italy

photo of Kim Kardashian

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Drowning in Insecurities After 'Throwing Herself' at NFL Icon Tom Brady... To Only Be Rejected

And he's not, which has left a bad taste in the mouths of those who were close to Suzanne.

"He once said he couldn't bear to be apart from Suzanne for more than an hour," the family friend points out. "Now he's cozying up to someone Suzanne knew personally. It's disrespectful."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.