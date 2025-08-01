Janice Dickinson's Wild Revelation About Liam Neeson's Manhood Resurfaces Amid Irishman's Romance With Fellow Veteran Pin-up Pamela Anderson
Janice Dickinson's wild claims regarding Liam Neeson’s manhood has resurfaced amid the Irishman's romance with fellow veteran pin-up Pamela Anderson.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former supermodel's comments are being shared online given they now have extra significance courtesy of his blossoming relationship with his Naked Gun co-star.
'It Was Like A Bottle Of Evian'
Dickinson, 70, had an affair with Neeson, 73, while she was still married to her second husband and in a 2006 interview, she crowed the Taken star had "the biggest penis of any man alive."
She further expanded on her claim five years later in another interview, adding: "It was like an Evian bottle fell out of his pants.
"The earth shook. Oh my God, you don’t understand. I swallowed my tongue. I was so shocked. This was way before he was famous, too."
Eighties star Dickinson has dated a string of celebrities including Sylvester Stallone, Warren Beatty and Jack Nicholson.
'The Biggest Penis Of Any Man Alive'
In her memoir No Lifeguard on Duty, Dickinson claimed she first met Neeson at the studio of a photographer who was "doing a book of celebrity nudes and wanted me in it."
She arrived "dressed like a f--- machine" and was met with the sight of a "half-naked" Liam, at which point her "Little Flower tingled. No, it didn't tingle. It f---ing rocked. Suddenly I realized that I was missing sex, too. Just not with my husband."
At the time she was with her second husband Simon Fields — whom she was married to from 1987 to 1993 — while Neeson was single after a bruising recent breakup with Julia Roberts.
When he first met Dickinson at the studio, Neeson told her that he had been a "big fan of hers for years," even going so far as to name-check specific fashion photographers she had worked with like Irving Penn and Richard Avedon.
Steamy Affair
Paris Are You Ok?: Michael Jackson's Daughter Sparks Health Fears by Brutally Ending Engagement With Fiancé Days After She Was Spotted Crying in Street
He then allegedly said: "I hear you're quite a photographer yourself," and asked her to take his picture, to which she instantly agreed, already intensely attracted to him.
According to Dickinson, they conducted their steamy photo-shoot the following weekend on the seaside rocks under the edge of a "deserted pier" in Malibu.
"He took off his shirt and I snapped a few pictures and told him to keep going. He didn't bat an eye. He peeled off his pants and an Evian bottle popped out. I mean, Jesus — the man was hung like a donkey," Dickinson breathlessly recalled.
She managed to stammer that she was "speechless," earning a laugh from Neeson, who at the end of the shoot asked her when he could see her again.
Dickinson insisted in the book that she initially rebuffed Neeson and then attempted to reignite her sex life with her second husband, without any success.
Allegedly, she subsequently got a call from Neeson, who was "missing me and wanting me," and she "told him I'd be right over. He f---ed my lights out. I thanked him, though God knows why. I felt like I needed an episiotomy."
Dickinson later enjoyed a daylong tryst with Neeson at his room in a New York hotel — only for her husband to phone her there, demanding that she come home.