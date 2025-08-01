EXCLUSIVE: Bone-Chilling Vampire's Death Vault Discovered After 500 Years – Blood-Sucking Count Dracula's Long-Lost Tomb Found In Italy

After a 500-year search, researchers believe they've found the long-lost tomb of Vlad III — the brutal Romanian nobleman more commonly known as the blood-sucking vampire Count Dracula, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nested within the chapel of a centuries-old church in Naples, Italy, the tomb contains numerous signs that show it is the final resting place of history's notoriously bloodthirsty prince, archeologists said.

The vicious warrior was called Vlad the Impaler for his brutal tactics – including impaling his enemies on large stakes after beating them on the battlefield as a terrifying warning to any who would oppose him.