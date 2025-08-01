Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > death

EXCLUSIVE: Bone-Chilling Vampire's Death Vault Discovered After 500 Years – Blood-Sucking Count Dracula's Long-Lost Tomb Found In Italy

draculas long lost vampire death vault discovered years
Source: ANANYA BILIMALE/UNSPLASH

Dracula's long-lost vampire death vault has been discovered in Italy after being hidden for 500 years.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

After a 500-year search, researchers believe they've found the long-lost tomb of Vlad III — the brutal Romanian nobleman more commonly known as the blood-sucking vampire Count Dracula, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nested within the chapel of a centuries-old church in Naples, Italy, the tomb contains numerous signs that show it is the final resting place of history's notoriously bloodthirsty prince, archeologists said.

The vicious warrior was called Vlad the Impaler for his brutal tactics – including impaling his enemies on large stakes after beating them on the battlefield as a terrifying warning to any who would oppose him.

Article continues below advertisement

The History

Article continues below advertisement
draculas long lost vampire death vault discovered years
Source: MEGA

Bram Stoker's 'Dracula' was inspired by Vlad III, whose tomb may now rest beneath a Naples chapel.

Article continues below advertisement

He was believed to be beheaded in 1476 after he was finally defeated, and his remains have never definitively been identified.

But a mysterious Latin-like inscription on the ornate marble tomb reads "Blad," which experts interpret as "Vlad" and "Balkan," which is believed to be a reference to the mountainous region the brute once ruled.

The crypt – located in the Turbolo Chapel of the Santa Maria la Nova church complex – also features an ageless knight's helmet crowned with a dragon's head, a symbol that researchers believe refers to Vlad's nickname, Dracula, which means "son of the dragon" in medieval Romanian.

Article continues below advertisement
draculas long lost vampire death vault discovered years
Source: MEGA

Raffaello Glinni points to dragon crests and cryptic inscriptions as clear nods to Vlad the Impaler.

Article continues below advertisement

The barbaric prince inherited the menacing title from his father, Vlad II, who claimed it after joining the mysterious Order of the Dragon, a secret medieval society that was sworn to protect Christendom from rampaging Muslim armies.

Experts say that other clues also point to Vlad's burial in Naples, including Sphinx-like statues flanking the tomb, symbols that sources said are likely a cryptic nod to the ancient Egyptian city of Thebes, now known as Luxor, which legend says was terrorized by a mythical symbol of the Romanian word "Tepeș," meaning "Impaler."

Article continues below advertisement

Finding The Tomb

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Alan Hamel, Suzanna Somers

EXCLUSIVE: Suzanne Somers' Heartbreak From Beyond the Grave – Actress' Widower Alan Hamel Dating Her Former Co-star Just Two Years After Death From Breast Cancer

photo of Kim Kardashian

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Drowning in Insecurities After 'Throwing Herself' at NFL Icon Tom Brady... To Only Be Rejected

Article continues below advertisement
draculas long lost vampire death vault discovered years
Source: SAKYAMEL/UNSPLASH

Vlad II's Order of the Dragon ties deepen suspicion that the 'son of the dragon' lies buried in Italy.

Researchers began their quest to find the tomb of the historical figure – used by author Bram Stoker as the horrific character in his landmark 1897 novel Dracula – following a 1931 excavation of a monastery outside Bucharest, where he was thought to be buried, but which revealed only animal bones and a decapitated skeleton.

Decades later, in 2014, searchers turned to Naples because of a legend that Vlad's alleged illegitimate daughter, Maria Balsa, smuggled his remains out of Romania and hid them in Italy, where she was adopted by a local Italian noble family following her dad's death.

"When you look at the bas-relief sculptures, the symbolism is obvious," said medieval history scholar Raffaello Glinni.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.