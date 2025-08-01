EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Drowning in Insecurities After 'Throwing Herself' at NFL Icon Tom Brady... To Only Be Rejected

Sofia Vergara's hot-girl-summer hookups with Tom Brady are leaving Kim Kardashian feeling more insecure than ever after she was rejected repeatedly by the NFL stud, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Only a week after Kardashian "threw herself" at Brady at Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding to Lauren Sánchez – only to be flatly rejected – sources said the former quarterback, 47, made a beeline for the Modern Family star, 53, on a star-packed cruise aboard the Luminara superyacht in Ibiza, Spain, in early July.