Kim Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Drowning in Insecurities After 'Throwing Herself' at NFL Icon Tom Brady... To Only Be Rejected

photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is drowning in insecurities after throwing herself at NFL icon Tom Brady and being rejected.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Sofia Vergara's hot-girl-summer hookups with Tom Brady are leaving Kim Kardashian feeling more insecure than ever after she was rejected repeatedly by the NFL stud, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Only a week after Kardashian "threw herself" at Brady at Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding to Lauren Sánchez – only to be flatly rejected – sources said the former quarterback, 47, made a beeline for the Modern Family star, 53, on a star-packed cruise aboard the Luminara superyacht in Ibiza, Spain, in early July.

Tom Brady's yacht fling with Sofia Vergara has Kim Kardashian reeling after his cold rejection.
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady's yacht fling with Sofia Vergara has Kim Kardashian reeling after his cold rejection.

"Tom was practically falling at Sydney Sweeney's feet at the Bezos wedding and now he's hooking up with Vergara, so it's only normal that Kardashian would take it personally," said a source.

Kardashian and Brady have met many times before, but he's never expressed any interest in her, an insider said, before adding: "They've always had a good connection, but as far as him pursuing her in any way, that has not happened. And it's not like he doesn't go after women when he's into them."

The lack of interest has been a big slap in the face for the billionaire Skims mogul, according to the source.

kim kardashian insecurities rejected nfl icon tom brady
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney turned heads at the Bezos wedding, but it was Vergara who scored Brady's full attention.

"Kim made it very clear to Tom that she was interested in him, and he's always been super flirty, but nothing has ever come of it," the source explained.

So she took it hard when she heard Brady had gone after Vergara in a big way, the insider said.

"Kim hasn't been having such a great summer. She's worried, at 44, she's losing her superstar allure," especially now, she's been single for so long.

Tom's Summer Romance

kim kardashian insecurities rejected nfl icon tom brady
Source: MEGA

Despite Kardashian's bold moves, insiders said Brady made zero effort to pursue her before cozying up to Vergara.

Meanwhile, Brady was definitely playing the field on his European vacation – after flirting with Sweeney at the wedding, he quickly sidled up to Vergara, reportedly requesting to be seated next to the Colombian bombshell at dinner on the cruise, where an insider said he quickly had her swooning.

"Tom and Sofia are telling people it's just a casual fun summer fling and won't be anything more, so hopefully for Kim's sake it will be over soon – because if they end up seriously dating it will be 10 times more humiliating," said the insider.

