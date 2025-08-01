EXCLUSIVE: From Prison Employee To Behind Bars – Ex-Nurse Sentenced To Over a Decade In Prison For Fatally Poisoning Her Own Husband... To Wed A Killer Inmate

Former Missouri prison nurse Amy Murray is now on the other side of the bars after being sentenced to over a decade of hard time for fatally poisoning her husband so that she'd be free to marry an incarcerated killer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Investigators initially believed Joshua Murray, 37, died in a 2018 house fire – until an autopsy determined that his blood contained elevated amounts of antifreeze.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by People, the medical examiner also found that Joshua had injuries suggesting he was dead before the inferno began in Iberia, approximately 150 miles west of St. Louis.