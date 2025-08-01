EXCLUSIVE: From Prison Employee To Behind Bars – Ex-Nurse Sentenced To Over a Decade In Prison For Fatally Poisoning Her Own Husband... To Wed A Killer Inmate
Former Missouri prison nurse Amy Murray is now on the other side of the bars after being sentenced to over a decade of hard time for fatally poisoning her husband so that she'd be free to marry an incarcerated killer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Investigators initially believed Joshua Murray, 37, died in a 2018 house fire – until an autopsy determined that his blood contained elevated amounts of antifreeze.
According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by People, the medical examiner also found that Joshua had injuries suggesting he was dead before the inferno began in Iberia, approximately 150 miles west of St. Louis.
From Worker To Prisoner
Authorities said Amy, 46, had conveniently left the couple's home with their 11-year-old son and two dogs shortly before the blaze – and noted she had frequent contact with a prisoner named Eugene Claypool at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.
Amy worked as a nurse at the lockup, where records show 45-year-old Claypool is serving 25 years to life for murder.
The affidavit states that prosecutors obtained recorded phone calls between Amy and Claypool – which include her whining about not wanting to "be around" Joshua and saying they could get hitched after her husband passed away because he'd be "out of the picture," officials revealed.
She was arrested in February 2019 – three months after Joshua's murder.
Amy remained free on $750,000 bail as she fought criminal charges for six years – however, she recently accepted an Alford plea deal from prosecutors on counts of first-degree murder, arson and tampering with evidence, according to court records cited by the New York Post.
In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains their innocence but acknowledges that the prosecution's evidence is strong enough to likely result in a conviction.
The Murder Sentencing
Amy was sentenced to 12 years for murder, seven years for arson, and four years for tampering with evidence. She will serve the latter two terms consecutively, and both will run concurrently with the murder sentence.
She is being held at the Miller County Correctional Facility until she receives her prison assignment.