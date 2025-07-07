EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Last Day Alive – Radar's Forensic Minute-by-Minute Breakdown of Final 24 Hours of 'Tormented Pedophile' on 16th Anniversary of His Drugs Death

At the time, the Beat It singer wasn't living at his famous Neverland Ranch, but at a rented home in Los Angeles close to Staples Center, where he was rehearsing for his tour that would include 50 performance nights.

On the outside, people close to him, such as his vocal director Dorian Holley, said he was enjoying rehearsals and seemed happy.

"He was just glowing, and you could see it, that he was finally seeing it all come together," insisted Holley.

But, of course, the pressure was intense. And Jackson was a hard-working perfectionist who kept up a quick pace.

Holley, now 68, added: "He'd take the stage with this group of dancers, all in their 20s, but you couldn't take your eyes off him... he could still do everything.

"The only difference now was that he would sometimes talk about how it made him sore."

But the King of Pop was at the top of his game, said Holley, adding: "He was ready to show the world, and I so wish there could have been just one concert so the world would have seen."