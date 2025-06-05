EXCLUSIVE: The A-Lister Blake Lively is Turning to Revealed As She Battles to Salvage Hollywood Reputation — After Being Iced Out by Taylor Swift

On May 13, Blake Lively, her sister Robyn Lively and actress Salma Hayek were spotted outside the upscale RH Rooftop Restaurant in New York City.

Photographers swarmed the trio – joined by Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds as they headed for dinner, with Hayek and Robyn locking arms and Lively smiling and placing her arm on Hayek's shoulder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lively and Hayek have been friends since costarring in 2012's Savages, but it was the first time they have been pictured publicly since 2018.

Insiders are now questioning the timing of their outing, which comes as Blake, 37, remains embroiled in her highly publicized legal battle with her It Ends With Us director, Justin Baldoni.

"Staged!" wrote one online commenter. "This is definitely a PR move," shared another.