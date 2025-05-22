Blake Lively Lawsuit Twist: Taylor Swift Escapes Courtroom Firestorm After Justin Baldoni Withdraws Subpoena — As Singer's Friendship With Actress Crashes and Burns
Taylor Swift is off the hook in the legal drama between ex-BFF Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Baldoni pulled the subpoena on the pop star's docs amid his heated lawsuit war with Lively, after Swift's camp slammed claims she had nothing to do with filming It Ends With Us.
A spokesperson for Lively confirmed the news on Thursday, May 22, saying they are "pleased" Baldoni's legal team has "withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm."
They added: "We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel, and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process."
Swift Was Never Involved in the First Place, Reps Say
Lively's rep claimed: "The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one.
"Exploiting Taylor Swift’s celebrity was the original plan in Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, and it continues to this day.
"Faced with having to justify themselves in federal court, they folded. At some point, they will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing."
After the subpoena was issued earlier this month, Swift’s spokesperson released a statement stressing how the 35-year-old singer had no direct involvement with the filming of the 2024 drama.
They explained: "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."
The spokesperson continued: "The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, My Tears Ricochet.
"Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."
It's Baldoni Vs. Lively Until 2026
On May 14, Baldoni’s lawyers dropped a bombshell in a letter to the judge, claiming an anonymous “source” revealed Lively threatened to leak private texts with Swift unless the singer publicly backed her.
Lively’s attorney, Mike Gottlieb, dismissed the claim as "categorically false."
Judge Lewis J. Liman slammed the brakes on Baldoni’s letter on May 15, striking it from the record and calling it "improper" and irrelevant to the case at hand.
Lively, 37, sued director and co-star Baldoni, 41, last December, accusing him of sexual harassment, unprofessional behavior on set, and a retaliatory smear campaign.
Baldoni denied the claims and hit back in January with a countersuit accusing Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their PR team of defamation and extortion.
In his countersuit, Baldoni alleged Swift and Reynolds pressured him to accept a script rewrite by Lively, describing a meeting at the couple’s penthouse where Swift praised Lively’s script, sending a clear message he needed to comply.
Baldoni’s lawyers also shared a text where Lively compared herself to Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi, calling Reynolds and Swift her "dragons."
Lively & Swift's Friendship Hits Its Breaking Point
Getting dragged into the legal mess has reportedly ended Swift's decade-long friendship with the Gossip Girl star.
An insider said: "There is no recovering from this. Their friendship is done.
"What Blake has done was exploit the Godmother of her children and manipulate the public into thinking that she was watching out for her best interests."
Swift is the godmother to Lively's three eldest children: James, 10, Inez, eight, and Betty, five.
The insider added: "Taylor is done and Gigi is done with Blake, and she has no one to blame but herself. Taylor is a girl's girl, and she loves her friends.
"She will bend over backward for them, but when that trust is broken, there is no going back."
The trial between Baldoni and Lively is currently scheduled for March 9, 2026.