Blake Lively Lawsuit Twist: Taylor Swift Escapes Courtroom Firestorm After Justin Baldoni Withdraws Subpoena — As Singer's Friendship With Actress Crashes and Burns

Lively's rep claimed: "The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one.

"Exploiting Taylor Swift’s celebrity was the original plan in Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, and it continues to this day.

"Faced with having to justify themselves in federal court, they folded. At some point, they will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing."

After the subpoena was issued earlier this month, Swift’s spokesperson released a statement stressing how the 35-year-old singer had no direct involvement with the filming of the 2024 drama.