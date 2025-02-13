‘Hell and Torture’: Elizabeth Holmes Breaks Down in Jailhouse Interview — Reveals Plans to Fight for Justice Reform After Release

The disgraced former Theranos CEO – who was convicted of fraud – described life in jail at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas as " hell and torture " – and announced the conditions have sparked her lead a fight for justice reform after her release.

Biotech entrepreneur turned convict Elizabeth Holmes has broken her silence on her experience behind bars in a bombshell jailhouse interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud in 2022.

Holmes, 41, has maintained her innocence since she was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy related to her company in January 2022. She was sentenced to 11 years behind bars and began her sentence in May 2023.

Now, Holmes has reflected on her experience after being in prison for almost two years.

During a recent interview, the Stanford University dropout told People: "Human beings are not made to be in cells.

"It goes so far beyond understanding. I'm trying really hard not to tear up right now. I'm trying to grow, as every moment matters."