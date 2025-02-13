‘Hell and Torture’: Elizabeth Holmes Breaks Down in Jailhouse Interview — Reveals Plans to Fight for Justice Reform After Release
Biotech entrepreneur turned convict Elizabeth Holmes has broken her silence on her experience behind bars in a bombshell jailhouse interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disgraced former Theranos CEO – who was convicted of fraud – described life in jail at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas as "hell and torture" – and announced the conditions have sparked her lead a fight for justice reform after her release.
Holmes, 41, has maintained her innocence since she was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy related to her company in January 2022. She was sentenced to 11 years behind bars and began her sentence in May 2023.
Now, Holmes has reflected on her experience after being in prison for almost two years.
During a recent interview, the Stanford University dropout told People: "Human beings are not made to be in cells.
"It goes so far beyond understanding. I'm trying really hard not to tear up right now. I'm trying to grow, as every moment matters."
The mother-of-two walked through her daily routine, which begins sharply at 5 AM. After a 40-minute workout, she clocks in for work at 8 AM at the prison's educational building, where she earns 31 cents an hour as a re-entry clerk.
As a re-entry clerk, Holmes' job is to help fellow inmates prepare for life beyond the prison's walls by assisting with résumés and applications for government aid. She also teaches French classes and works as a law clerk, helping women secure compassionate release for their court cases.
She explained: "So many of these women don't have anyone, and once they're in there, they're forgotten."
Holmes also attends weekly cognitive and behavioral therapy for PTSD led by a psychiatrist.
On weekends, for a few hours, Holmes is able to spend time with her two young children, William, three, and Invicta, two.
But the time is bittersweet, as Holmes said watching her kids leave "shatters my world every single time."
She added: "The people I love the most have to walk away as I stand here, a prisoner, and my reality sinks in."
Despite her current circumstances, the former CEO is seemingly trying her best to stay busy and remain optimistic for her future with her family.
When she's scheduled to be released in April 2032, Holmes expressed a desire to travel with her family as well as fight for criminal justice reform.
She recently drafted a seven-page, handwritten document – entitled the American Freedom Act bill – which aims to strengthen the presumption of innocence and change criminal procedure.
Holmes declared the document "will be my life's work."
She further explained her "mission" to advocate for incarcerated people, particularly mothers behind bars.
But she's also plans to continue her work in the healthcare technology after her release, revealing she is even working on writing patents for new technology.
Holmes said: "There is not a day I have not continued to work on my research and inventions. I remain completely committed to my dream of making affordable healthcare solutions available to everyone."