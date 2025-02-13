Sentimental Message Bill Belichick's 24-year-old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Packed onto Her Blinged-Up Nails for Super Bowl 2025 Revealed — As Pair's Engagement Rumors Explode
Bill Belichick's much younger girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is still all about the NFL coaching legend despite receiving brutal backlash from critics.
The 24-year-old paid tribute to her 72-year-old lover, revealing to fans a message she had done on her nails for him as they both attended the Super Bowl on Sunday amid rumors they're engaged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hudson had her nails specially designed to attend all of the Super Bowl's festivities last week in New Orleans, and she made sure her nails hyped up her man.
Six of Hudson's nails featured the Patriots logo representing the six Super Bowls Belichick won in New England alongside iconic quarterback Tom Brady.
The former cheerleader's nails also included one gem-encrusted Lombardi Trophy on each one.
However, Hudson's impressive nails did not stop there as her pinky fingers also contained a mini Lombardi Trophy, while the other had two football-shaped gems.
Hudson's middle finger on her left hand included a silver 'B' on it, representing the championship ring she won cheerleading with Bridgewater State University.
On Hudson's left ring finger, a pink gem was interlocked with a silver one – and while a simple design, her left ring finger has been the focus of many fans recently.
On February 5, Hudson was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand when out and about in New Orleans for a charity, leading many to believe the couple is ready to walk down the aisle.
The next day, the couple attended the NFL honors, with Hudson once again rocking the ring.
Fans were quick to respond to a potential engagement in the comments section on Instagram as one person asked: "What is that ring?"
Another added: "When's the wedding!" and a user reacted, "Is that on her left hand?"
Belichick and Hudson have been dating for three years, as the pair got together when the cheerleader was just 21 years old and still in college.
The duo's massive age gap has of course led to harsh pushback, with one source claiming Hudson has the coach acting very different and perhaps making unexpected decisions.
Hudson was in attendance in December when Belichick announced he signed a five-year, $50million contract to coach the University of North Carolina's football team.
An insider said following Belichick's move: "Absolutely NOBODY expected a guy his age to go to the college ranks. A lot of people believe that Jordon has him thinking and acting decades younger – maybe even rashly and immaturely."
"He's acting like a college kid since he dumped his ex and found love with Jordon."
However, Belichick has no problem hanging with people decades younger than him according to the source.
They claimed: "Although Bill's up there in years, being with Jordon has been the shot of adrenaline he says he needed to revamp his life. Truth is, he feels just as comfortable hanging out with people her age as he does with older folks."