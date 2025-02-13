Sentimental Message Bill Belichick's 24-year-old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Packed onto Her Blinged-Up Nails for Super Bowl 2025 Revealed — As Pair's Engagement Rumors Explode

Belichick and Hudson have been dating for three years, as the pair got together when the cheerleader was just 21 years old and still in college.

The duo's massive age gap has of course led to harsh pushback, with one source claiming Hudson has the coach acting very different and perhaps making unexpected decisions.

Hudson was in attendance in December when Belichick announced he signed a five-year, $50million contract to coach the University of North Carolina's football team.

An insider said following Belichick's move: "Absolutely NOBODY expected a guy his age to go to the college ranks. A lot of people believe that Jordon has him thinking and acting decades younger – maybe even rashly and immaturely."

"He's acting like a college kid since he dumped his ex and found love with Jordon."