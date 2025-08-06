On What Would’ve Been JonBenét Ramsey 35th Birthday, We Lay Bare the War Between Little Beauty Queen's Ailing Dad, 81, and the Cops He Claims are Stonewalling the Cold Case Investigation

John also made it clear he would continue to push for the latest DNA testing.

"They would love for this case just to go away and put in a file cabinet that never gets opened. We're not gonna let that happen," he said.

In January, the beauty queen's father reportedly met with law enforcement to discuss the case and new leadership.

The grieving father said: "I’m very satisfied and impressed with the leadership now in place (at the Boulder Police Department) and believe they are committed to do all that can be done using the latest technology and available resources to identify the killer.

"That is all we can ask for."