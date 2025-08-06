Mission Impossible? Devout Catholic Ana de Armas Faces Claims Her Love With Tom Cruise is 'Doomed' Over Scientology Demands That Drove Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman to Call It Quits
History's repeating itself.
Tom Cruise is said to be bugging his devout catholic girlfriend Ana de Armas with the same Scientology demands that drove away exes Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Cruise, 63, and de Armas, 37, were recently seen out and about holding hands near her $7million Vermont home, insiders claimed the Top Gun star's latest romance is as "doomed" as his past failed relationships.
Divorce History
The Church of Scientology poster boy has had several girlfriends and rumored flings but no serious relationship since his 2012 divorce from third-wife Holmes.
While the Dawson's Creek star has mostly stayed silent about the split, differences on Scientology and Holmes wanting to raise their daughter Suri outside of the organization played a factor in the separation.
When Kidman filed for divorce from Cruise in 2001, she cited "irreconcilable differences" on court documents, but sources suggested the Mission: Impossible star's devotion to Scientology and alleged control issues were actually to blame.
'Honeymoon Period' Ruined by 'Reality'
Now, more than 10 years since his divorce from Holmes and 24 years since his split from Kidman, sources claimed Cruise still hasn't learned his lesson on letting Scientology come between his relationships.
Former top-ranking Scientologist Karen de la Carriere reportedly said: "Tom Cruise's love affairs are doomed.
"There is a honeymoon period with a lot of generosity and dazzling moments, and then reality sets in."
de la Carriere claimed "reality" comes when Cruise's love interests are confronted with more "outlandish" requests from the church.
'Bait and Switch'
The ex-Scientologist explained individuals who get involved with notable members like Cruise typically start taking low-level Scientology courses while undergoing auditing.
She said: "Scientology is very bait and switch. It starts off OK, especially when you're the girlfriend of a superstar like Tom Cruise."
de la Carrierre continued: "But then you get to the higher, confidential levels and you find out things like you have 400,000 spirits attached to you and you have to spend the next 30 to 40 years peeling them off," about founder L. Ron Hubbard's belief that humans are haunted by alien souls and can only be saved by expensive spiritual cleansing.
'Turning Heartbreak Into Hustle': Sarah Jessica Parker 'Refuses to Let Sex and the City Die' After HBO Cancellation — 'Takes Reins' in Desperate Bid to Secure Spinoff or Limited Series
She added: "So suddenly the person is entering the world of the bizarre, and that's when the pullback occurs.
"Who wants to be told they have to start going to five sessions to exorcise those spirits? Nobody."
Cruise was introduced to Scientology by his first wife Mimi Rogers, who has since left the organization, when the pair were dating in the 80s.
When he was dating Kidman, the Babygirl star dove into Scientology coursework and quickly reached the rank of OT2 before cutting off her interest in the church.
Journalist Tony Ortega noted Holmes was also initially supportive of Scientology and was with Cruise when his adopted children Isabella and Connor were "going through their interrogations and auditing."
He added: "It's about the age of six when they start the courses, and that's about the age Suri was when Katie left Tom.
"Listen, I can't fault these women. They fall in love with the guy.
"There's nothing wrong with wanting to be part of your partner's lives. It's just that Scientology becomes too much to deal with."