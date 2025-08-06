Your tip
Mission Impossible? Devout Catholic Ana de Armas Faces Claims Her Love With Tom Cruise is 'Doomed' Over Scientology Demands That Drove Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman to Call It Quits

Photos of Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Tom Cruise's romance with Ana de Armas is 'doomed' because of his beliefs.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 6 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

History's repeating itself.

Tom Cruise is said to be bugging his devout catholic girlfriend Ana de Armas with the same Scientology demands that drove away exes Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Cruise, 63, and de Armas, 37, were recently seen out and about holding hands near her $7million Vermont home, insiders claimed the Top Gun star's latest romance is as "doomed" as his past failed relationships.

Divorce History

Photo of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Scientology and raising daughter Suri outside the church were said to be factors in Katie Holmes' divorce from Cruise.

The Church of Scientology poster boy has had several girlfriends and rumored flings but no serious relationship since his 2012 divorce from third-wife Holmes.

While the Dawson's Creek star has mostly stayed silent about the split, differences on Scientology and Holmes wanting to raise their daughter Suri outside of the organization played a factor in the separation.

When Kidman filed for divorce from Cruise in 2001, she cited "irreconcilable differences" on court documents, but sources suggested the Mission: Impossible star's devotion to Scientology and alleged control issues were actually to blame.

'Honeymoon Period' Ruined by 'Reality'

Photo of Ana de Armas
Source: MEGA

An ex-Scientologist said Cruise's girlfriends are scared off by the church's outlandish requests.

Now, more than 10 years since his divorce from Holmes and 24 years since his split from Kidman, sources claimed Cruise still hasn't learned his lesson on letting Scientology come between his relationships.

Former top-ranking Scientologist Karen de la Carriere reportedly said: "Tom Cruise's love affairs are doomed.

"There is a honeymoon period with a lot of generosity and dazzling moments, and then reality sets in."

de la Carriere claimed "reality" comes when Cruise's love interests are confronted with more "outlandish" requests from the church.

'Bait and Switch'

Photo of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman reached the rank of OT2 during her relationship with Cruise.

The ex-Scientologist explained individuals who get involved with notable members like Cruise typically start taking low-level Scientology courses while undergoing auditing.

She said: "Scientology is very bait and switch. It starts off OK, especially when you're the girlfriend of a superstar like Tom Cruise."

de la Carrierre continued: "But then you get to the higher, confidential levels and you find out things like you have 400,000 spirits attached to you and you have to spend the next 30 to 40 years peeling them off," about founder L. Ron Hubbard's belief that humans are haunted by alien souls and can only be saved by expensive spiritual cleansing.

She added: "So suddenly the person is entering the world of the bizarre, and that's when the pullback occurs.

"Who wants to be told they have to start going to five sessions to exorcise those spirits? Nobody."

Cruise was introduced to Scientology by his first wife Mimi Rogers, who has since left the organization, when the pair were dating in the 80s.

When he was dating Kidman, the Babygirl star dove into Scientology coursework and quickly reached the rank of OT2 before cutting off her interest in the church.

Photo of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Holmes filed for divorce when her daughter was of age to join the church.

Journalist Tony Ortega noted Holmes was also initially supportive of Scientology and was with Cruise when his adopted children Isabella and Connor were "going through their interrogations and auditing."

He added: "It's about the age of six when they start the courses, and that's about the age Suri was when Katie left Tom.

"Listen, I can't fault these women. They fall in love with the guy.

"There's nothing wrong with wanting to be part of your partner's lives. It's just that Scientology becomes too much to deal with."

