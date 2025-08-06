Fort Stewart Army Base Shooting Horror: Five Soldiers Injured After 'Army Sergeant' Quornelius Radford Opens Fire in Georgia

Terror unfolded at Fort Stewart Army Base when an active shooter incident resulted in five soldiers injured, RadarOnline.com can report

Shots rang out in the area of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area, officials from the base in Southeast Georgia said in a statement on Wednesday, August 6.

The base went into lockdown shortly after 11 a.m. ET, and the wounded servicemen "were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment."

Three of the soldiers needed to undergo surgery, while the other two were transported to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia, for additional treatment. All five are in stable condition and expected to recover.