Fort Stewart Army Base Shooting Horror: Five Soldiers Injured After 'Army Sergeant' Quornelius Radford Opens Fire in Georgia
Terror unfolded at Fort Stewart Army Base when an active shooter incident resulted in five soldiers injured, RadarOnline.com can report
Shots rang out in the area of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area, officials from the base in Southeast Georgia said in a statement on Wednesday, August 6.
The base went into lockdown shortly after 11 a.m. ET, and the wounded servicemen "were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment."
Three of the soldiers needed to undergo surgery, while the other two were transported to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia, for additional treatment. All five are in stable condition and expected to recover.
Suspect Opened Fire on Fellow Soldiers
The shooter has been identified as Army Sgt. Quornelius Radford, 28, and was interviewed by Army investigators. He was taken into custody at 11:35 a.m., and no motive has been released so far for his horrifying actions.
“Soldiers in the area that witnessed the shooting immediately and without hesitation tackled the soldier and subdued him. That allowed law enforcement to then take him into custody,” Brigadier General John Lubas, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, revealed in a news conference.
He confirmed that Radford was a sergeant stationed on the base and his victims were people he worked with.
“What we know is the soldier, the shooting occurred at the soldier’s place of work. It did involve his co-workers,” Lubas told reporters. “We’re still not certain about the motivations.”
Suspect Had Prior DUI Arrest
“It’s early in the investigation, but not that I’m currently aware of,” Lubas said when asked by a reporter if Radford had any prior disciplinary or behavioral issues. However, he had recently been popped for driving under the influence.
“I do believe he was arrested locally for a DUI. That was unknown to his chain of command until the event occurred and we started looking into the law enforcement databases,” Lubas explained, which CNN reported happened in May of this year.
Radford used a personal weapon to carry out his shocking attack.
“I can confirm it was not a military weapon. And we believe it was a personal handgun,” Lubas revealed.
The incident caused not only the base and surrounding facilities to go into lockdown, but local schools as well, which were welcoming students back to their first day of classes.
Eyewitness Account
"I was going to leave Fort Stewart, and all holy he-- broke loose! I can’t leave," trucker Ron Peavey posted to his Facebook while stuck in the lockdown.
"They made me turn around at a gate that’s not that easy to turn an 18-wheeler around at. They had rifles and looked nervous. I asked them what I should do. All they told me was to turn around and find somewhere to park. MPs and police and ambulances began going everywhere," Peavy described while showing a video from the scene.
President Briefed
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared that President Donald Trump was aware of the shooting. However, he has yet to make public remarks about the nightmarish events that unfolded at the Army base.
"The President has been briefed on the shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia. The White House is monitoring the situation," Leaviutt wrote on X.