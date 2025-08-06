Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán

El Chapo Sends Handwritten Note to Judge With Desperate Plea From Isolation in Federal Supermax Jail, Claims U.S. Won't Let Him Speak to Lawyers

Photo of El Chapo
Source: MEGA

El Chapo is claiming officials at ADX Florence prison have not allowed him to speak to his lawyer.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 6 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

El Chapo has sent a handwritten note to the judge who presided over his case from his isolation cell inside the maximum-security ADX Florence prison in Colorado, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In his note to Judge Brian Cogan, the notorious drug cartel leader, real name Joaquin Guzmán Loera, claims the U.S. has not allowed him to contact his new attorney, José Israel Encinosa.

Article continues below advertisement

A Convicted Drug Dealer's Plea

Photo of El Chapo
Source: BOP

El Chapo hasn't been allowed to speak to his lawyer in weeks, according to the drug dealer.

El Chapo, who is in solitary confinement 23 hours per day, claimed in his letter that it has been at least three weeks since he has been in contact with his legal team.

The former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel also claimed Encinosa has failed to get permission to visit him in prison for the past 10 months, and two letters sent by the lawyer were never delivered.

The convicted drug dealer wrote it is "vital" to him to be able to freely contact his attorney.

"The lawyer wrote to me several weeks ago, but to this day, I haven't received the two letters that Attorney Encinosa wrote to me," El Chapo said in this letter, which was written in Spanish but has been translated into English.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of El Chapo letter
Source: BOP

El Chapo's handwritten letter claimed his lawyer has not been given permission to visit him.

He continued: "The lawyer has been fighting for about 10 months to get the government’s permission to visit me and speak to me on the phone. I thought that now that you ordered them to authorize Attorney Encinosa to visit me and speak to me on the phone, but to this day, the lawyer hasn’t been authorized to do so."

El Chapo's lead attorney, Mariel Colón, has been the only person granted permission to visit him in recent months, due to security concerns, as even his wife, Emma Coronel, and his twin daughters have been forbidden from seeing the criminal.

The 68-year-old was sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for various drug trafficking offenses. He remains one of the most dangerous drug dealers ever, as he was suspected to be responsible for the murders of an estimated 34,000 people.

Article continues below advertisement

El Chapo And His Spies

Photo of El Chapo
Source: MEGA

The 68-year-old is serving life behind bars.

Earlier this year, a bombshell report from the Department of Justice inspector general detailed how El Chapo's cartel hired a hacker to spy on US agents and their sources in 2018.

The hacker managed to break into Mexico City's CCTV network and tapped an agent’s cell phone. The information was used to zero in on an FBI assistant legal attaché (ALAT) who was working on the agency’s case against El Chapo.

According to the audit, the hacker was said to be able to "see calls made and received" by the FBI official, including their geolocation data. CCTV footage was also used to follow their movements and collect information on who they were meeting in the city.

The hacker "observed people going in and out of the United States Embassy in Mexico City and identified 'people of interest' for the cartel, including an FBI assistant legal attaché."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively's Courtroom Woes Deepen: Judge Shuts Down Request for Justin Baldoni's Controversial Emails

Photos of Bill Clinton and Chauntae Davies

EXCLUSIVE: See Bombshell Hidden Snaps of Bill Clinton Grinning as He Revels in Neck Massage From Jeffrey Epstein Victim, 22, During Trip on Pedophile’s Luxury 'Lolita Express' Jet

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of El Chapo
Source: MEGA

The convicted drug dealer is serving his sentence at the maximum-security ADX Florence prison in Colorado.

The report noted the agency was working on a "strategic plan" to address concerns and its response to the data breach.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.