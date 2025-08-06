El Chapo Sends Handwritten Note to Judge With Desperate Plea From Isolation in Federal Supermax Jail, Claims U.S. Won't Let Him Speak to Lawyers

In his note to Judge Brian Cogan, the notorious drug cartel leader, real name Joaquin Guzmán Loera, claims the U.S. has not allowed him to contact his new attorney, José Israel Encinosa.

El Chapo has sent a handwritten note to the judge who presided over his case from his isolation cell inside the maximum-security ADX Florence prison in Colorado , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

El Chapo hasn't been allowed to speak to his lawyer in weeks, according to the drug dealer.

El Chapo, who is in solitary confinement 23 hours per day, claimed in his letter that it has been at least three weeks since he has been in contact with his legal team.

The former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel also claimed Encinosa has failed to get permission to visit him in prison for the past 10 months, and two letters sent by the lawyer were never delivered.

The convicted drug dealer wrote it is "vital" to him to be able to freely contact his attorney.

"The lawyer wrote to me several weeks ago, but to this day, I haven't received the two letters that Attorney Encinosa wrote to me," El Chapo said in this letter, which was written in Spanish but has been translated into English.