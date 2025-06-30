El Chapo's Mexican Drug Cartel FBI Rats Hit-List — How Brutal Mob Launched Hack Attack Plan to Trace and Wipe Out Government Snitches

El Chapo's former drug cartel's plan to track down and kill FBI informants has been exposed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A bombshell report from the Department of Justice inspector general detailed how the Sinaloa Cartel hired a hacker to spy on US agents and their sources in 2018.

The hacker managed to break into Mexico City's CCTV network and tapped an agent’s cell phone. The information was used to zero in on an FBI assistant legal attaché (ALAT) who was working on the agency’s case against Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzmán.