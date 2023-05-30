Read The Letter: Drug Lord El Chapo Urges Sons to ‘Cut Deal’ with Prosecutors in 290-word Jailhouse Letter — 'Try to Fix Everything'

A leaked jailhouse letter from notorious cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman revealed a desperate plea with his sons to cut a deal with prosecutors and "try to fix everything," RadarOnline.com has learned.

El Chapo, 66, was serving a life sentence at a Florida maximum security prison.

The 66-year-old drug lord was convicted on charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, and weapons-related offenses in 2019.

After a life of crime landed him behind bars in the United States, El Chapo urged his "El Chapitos" to not follow in his footsteps.