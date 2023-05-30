Read The Letter: Drug Lord El Chapo Urges Sons to ‘Cut Deal’ with Prosecutors in 290-word Jailhouse Letter — 'Try to Fix Everything'
A leaked jailhouse letter from notorious cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman revealed a desperate plea with his sons to cut a deal with prosecutors and "try to fix everything," RadarOnline.com has learned.
El Chapo, 66, was serving a life sentence at a Florida maximum security prison.
The 66-year-old drug lord was convicted on charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, and weapons-related offenses in 2019.
After a life of crime landed him behind bars in the United States, El Chapo urged his "El Chapitos" to not follow in his footsteps.
According to Borderland Beat, the cartel kingpin expressed concern for his family's future while he detailed legal instructions for his sons, that included leaving their lavish cartel-funded life behind.
"Hello, 'mi reyes' (my kings), it is with great pleasure and affection that I write to you," El Chapo's jailhouse letter allegedly began. "I can tell you that I am very worried about everything that has come out on television. My wish is that you can have peace in your lives and a life without problems."
"It's very hard here but I have faith that you can reach a good agreement," the letter continued. "I need you to pay closer attention to the lawyer."
The former Sinaloa Cartel leader noted that his lawyer had "a good relationship with the prosecutors" and "can get a good deal."
"You must think about the future and well-being of the family, but just let everything be done through the lawyers, do not show your faces or the family," El Chapo allegedly wrote from his prison cell.
"I do not want you to be like this or to continue like this," El Chapo chillingly added. "Try to fix everything."
The cartel leader reminded his sons that "no one can be trusted," as he ordered them to leave the crime-ridden family business.
"Stop that business that you have been doing," El Chapo continued. "Look for a way to negotiate with the people of Mexico City to gain some time."
The Sinaloa kingpin told his sons to "go unnoticed like ghosts," while he suggested they "check the list" his lawyer had so that his sons could "make good points with these friends so that things get better for El Ratón."
El Chapo signed off by informing his sons that their lawyer "can negotiate a good agreement before he accepts any extradition agreement, so that he no longer has to fight, and everything helps all four of you."