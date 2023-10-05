Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán

El Chapo's Sons Executing Their Own Drug Dealers for Not Complying With New Fentanyl Ban: Report

el chapo sons execute drug dealers not complying new fentanyl banjpg
Source: MEGA; X

El Chapo’s sons have allegedly started to execute their own drug dealers.

By:

Oct. 5 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

El Chapo’s sons have allegedly started to execute their own drug dealers for not complying with a new ban on fentanyl, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come after El Chapo’s one son, Ovidio Guzmán López, was captured by Mexican armed forces in January 2023, the infamous Mexican Cartel boss’ three remaining sons reportedly issued a new ban on the sale of fentanyl.

Article continues below advertisement
el chapo sons execute drug dealers not complying new fentanyl ban jpg
Source: X

Los Chapitos issued a message in September that warned their drug dealers not to produce nor transport the deadly narcotic.

According to Daily Star, El Chapo’s three sons – Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, and Joaquín Guzmán López – issued a message in September that warned their drug dealers not to produce nor transport the deadly narcotic.

El Chapo’s three sons, known collectively as Los Chapitos, also reportedly erected a series of banners across the Mexican state of Sinaloa this week to tell their drug traffickers that the production and transportation of fentanyl was “strictly prohibited.”

Meanwhile, Los Chapitos also reportedly issued a series of text messages between September 15 and 20 that warned their drug dealers of “punishment” if caught adding fentanyl to other drugs.

"The decision comes from above, from the brothers, and anyone caught disobeying will be punished," one message reportedly warned.

Article continues below advertisement
el chapo sons execute drug dealers not complying new fentanyl ban jpg
Source: MEGA

One dealer who claimed to work for El Chapo’s sons spoke out this week and indicated that “everything changed."

One dealer who claimed to work for El Chapo’s sons spoke out this week and indicated that “everything changed” when the Mexican authorities caught and arrested Ovidio earlier this year.

"Everything changed when they caught [Ovidio],” the source said. “Suddenly, fentanyl was disavowed and Los Chapitos began to write off even their own sellers.”

Another source claimed that at least ten drug dealers working under Los Chapitos have been “killed or disappeared” and that the group’s assassins are leaving “calling cards” in the form of blue fentanyl pills thrown across the bodies of those who did not adhere to the new narcotic ban.

Luis Javier, an opioid trafficker whom the United States government offered a $1 million reward for, was reportedly the most high-profile drug dealer to be killed by El Chapo’s sons.

MORE ON:
Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán
Article continues below advertisement
el chapo sons execute drug dealers not complying new fentanyl ban jpg
Source: MEGA

at least ten drug dealers working under Los Chapitos have been “killed or disappeared."

Javier’s body reportedly turned up in the Sinaloa capital of Culiacan last month.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the new fentanyl development came months after El Chapo’s son Ovidio was arrested and detained in January.

Ovidio is now under U.S. custody and awaiting trial, while the U.S. government continues its efforts to bring El Chapo’s three other sons to justice.

Article continues below advertisement
el chapo sons execute drug dealers not complying new fentanyl ban jpg
Source: MEGA

El Chapo remains behind bars serving a life sentence at a Florida maximum security prison.

U.S. authorities are reportedly offering a $10 million reward each for Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo, plus a $5 million reward for Joaquín.

Meanwhile, El Chapo – whose real name is Joaquín Guzmán – remains behind bars serving a life sentence at a Florida maximum security prison for charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, and weapons-related offenses from 2019.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.