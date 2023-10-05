El Chapo's Sons Executing Their Own Drug Dealers for Not Complying With New Fentanyl Ban: Report
El Chapo’s sons have allegedly started to execute their own drug dealers for not complying with a new ban on fentanyl, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after El Chapo’s one son, Ovidio Guzmán López, was captured by Mexican armed forces in January 2023, the infamous Mexican Cartel boss’ three remaining sons reportedly issued a new ban on the sale of fentanyl.
According to Daily Star, El Chapo’s three sons – Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, and Joaquín Guzmán López – issued a message in September that warned their drug dealers not to produce nor transport the deadly narcotic.
El Chapo’s three sons, known collectively as Los Chapitos, also reportedly erected a series of banners across the Mexican state of Sinaloa this week to tell their drug traffickers that the production and transportation of fentanyl was “strictly prohibited.”
Meanwhile, Los Chapitos also reportedly issued a series of text messages between September 15 and 20 that warned their drug dealers of “punishment” if caught adding fentanyl to other drugs.
"The decision comes from above, from the brothers, and anyone caught disobeying will be punished," one message reportedly warned.
One dealer who claimed to work for El Chapo’s sons spoke out this week and indicated that “everything changed” when the Mexican authorities caught and arrested Ovidio earlier this year.
"Everything changed when they caught [Ovidio],” the source said. “Suddenly, fentanyl was disavowed and Los Chapitos began to write off even their own sellers.”
Another source claimed that at least ten drug dealers working under Los Chapitos have been “killed or disappeared” and that the group’s assassins are leaving “calling cards” in the form of blue fentanyl pills thrown across the bodies of those who did not adhere to the new narcotic ban.
Luis Javier, an opioid trafficker whom the United States government offered a $1 million reward for, was reportedly the most high-profile drug dealer to be killed by El Chapo’s sons.
Javier’s body reportedly turned up in the Sinaloa capital of Culiacan last month.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the new fentanyl development came months after El Chapo’s son Ovidio was arrested and detained in January.
Ovidio is now under U.S. custody and awaiting trial, while the U.S. government continues its efforts to bring El Chapo’s three other sons to justice.
U.S. authorities are reportedly offering a $10 million reward each for Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo, plus a $5 million reward for Joaquín.
Meanwhile, El Chapo – whose real name is Joaquín Guzmán – remains behind bars serving a life sentence at a Florida maximum security prison for charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, and weapons-related offenses from 2019.