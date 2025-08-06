Blake Lively's Courtroom Woes Deepen: Judge Shuts Down Request for Justin Baldoni's Controversial Emails

Blake Lively has suffered a legal setback after a federal judge denied her request to subpoena Justin Baldoni’s lawyers for alleged communications with digital influencers and the press, communications she believes were part of a coordinated campaign to smear her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lively, 37, accused Baldoni, 41, of sexually harassing her on the set of their 2024 film It Ends With Us, a lawsuit that rocked the industry and painted both stars in a terrible light.

In the wake of the allegations, Lively claimed Baldoni’s team hired a crisis PR firm to retaliate by spreading negative content about her across social media and in online media outlets.