EXCLUSIVE: See Bombshell Hidden Snaps of Bill Clinton Grinning as He Revels in Neck Massage From Jeffrey Epstein Victim, 22, During Trip on Pedophile’s Luxury 'Lolita Express' Jet

In a second image, Clinton appears flushed but visibly relaxed as Davies – dressed in sweatpants – kneels on a chair behind him.

At one point during the massage, she told Clinton: "I've got a bad angle, would you mind getting on your knees?"

Recalling the moment, she said: "I couldn't believe I'd said that. The words just shot out before I realized what I was saying or who I said it to. Then, although his face had turned the color of fire, he laughed. The whole room was laughing too."

Despite her insistence Clinton acted appropriately during the trip, the images will reignite scrutiny over his close ties to Epstein.

The former president has long denied knowing anything about Epstein's criminal activities.

His office previously stated: "President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has previously been charged in New York."

However, flight logs reveal Clinton flew on Epstein's plane at least 26 times between 2002 and 2003 – a far cry from the four trips his team claimed he took.

He was also photographed with Maxwell during the Africa tour and seen aboard the jet playing cards with a cigar in his mouth.