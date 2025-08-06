EXCLUSIVE: See Bombshell Hidden Snaps of Bill Clinton Grinning as He Revels in Neck Massage From Jeffrey Epstein Victim, 22, During Trip on Pedophile’s Luxury 'Lolita Express' Jet
Bill Clinton grins with pleasure as he leans back in his chair while a 22-year-old massage therapist presses her hands into his shoulders – in an image RadarOnline.com can reveal, which sheds new light on the former U.S. president's relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The photos show the Democrat, now 78, laughing as Chauntae Davies, a 22-year-old massage therapist who was Epstein's personal masseuse at the time the snap was taken, rubs her hands into his shoulders to get out the kinks in his neck.
The Chilling Photos
Clinton, then 56, got to grips with Davies after he moaned about having a stiff neck after falling asleep on Epstein's revoltingly-named 'Lolita Express' private jet while on a trip with the pedophile to Africa in September 2002.
"Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip, and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him," Davies insisted.
But the never-before-seen images, obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, offer a disturbing new glimpse into the former president's long-questioned relationship with Epstein.
Taken during a refueling stop in Portugal on Epstein's private jet, the images were taken under the watchful encouragement of Epstein's now-jailed accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The trip was part of a Clinton Foundation initiative, billed as a humanitarian mission to raise awareness about poverty and AIDS in Africa.
Clinton was accompanied by a star-studded entourage that included actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker.
Other photos from the trip showed Clinton traveling on Epstein's now-infamous jet while playing cards with a cigar jammed in his mouth.
But behind the philanthropic purpose, the presence of Epstein and Maxwell – both later convicted for their roles in a global s-- trafficking ring – casts a dark shadow over the journey.
According to Davies, now 42, Clinton had complained of a stiff neck after falling asleep on the flight.
She said Epstein's madame, Maxwell, speaking in her "prim British accent," urged her to help him.
"Everyone had a little chuckle, but Ghislaine insisted and said I was good," Davies said.
"The President then asked me, 'Would you mind giving it a crack?'"
The Clinton 'Massage'
In a second image, Clinton appears flushed but visibly relaxed as Davies – dressed in sweatpants – kneels on a chair behind him.
At one point during the massage, she told Clinton: "I've got a bad angle, would you mind getting on your knees?"
Recalling the moment, she said: "I couldn't believe I'd said that. The words just shot out before I realized what I was saying or who I said it to. Then, although his face had turned the color of fire, he laughed. The whole room was laughing too."
Despite her insistence Clinton acted appropriately during the trip, the images will reignite scrutiny over his close ties to Epstein.
The former president has long denied knowing anything about Epstein's criminal activities.
His office previously stated: "President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has previously been charged in New York."
However, flight logs reveal Clinton flew on Epstein's plane at least 26 times between 2002 and 2003 – a far cry from the four trips his team claimed he took.
He was also photographed with Maxwell during the Africa tour and seen aboard the jet playing cards with a cigar in his mouth.
Clinton's Ties To Epstein Questioned
Davies, who later accused Epstein of raping her repeatedly over several years, was pulled into his orbit while studying massage therapy in Los Angeles.
She met Maxwell at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills and, hours later, was invited to travel with her to Epstein's Florida mansion. Within weeks, she was jetting around the world with him.
"It's clear that Epstein was using this private jet and his wealth to get close to rich and powerful people," Davies said earlier this year.
"Looking back at these images now, it raises a lot of questions about why Bill Clinton was using the plane and what perhaps Jeffrey may have been trying to accomplish by having him around."
Epstein died in a New York jail in August 2019 while awaiting federal s-- trafficking charges.
Maxwell, 63, is currently serving a 20-year sentence – and, as RadarOnline.com has reported, is desperate for Donald Trump to pardon her and is working with the FBI to take down some of her former clients in exchange for a freedom deal.