Home > Exclusives > Ghislaine Maxwell
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes Become Prison Besties — 'It's Like High School All Over Again'

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell, Elizabeth Holmes
Source: MEGA;NBC

Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes are said to be besties behind bars.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 5 2025, Published 8:05 p.m. ET

Aug. 5 2025, Published 8:05 p.m. ET

From first-class lounges to federal lockup, Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes have reportedly found friendship behind bars at the cushy Texas lockup they now call home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

'Like High School, But For Felons'

Photo of Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah
Source: Mega

Holmes and reality star Jen Shah now share a prison with Maxwell.

According to Rob Shuter’s Substack, the two disgraced women are "inseparable" inside Federal Prison Camp Bryan, where they’re both serving time for their high-profile crimes.

"They walk together, eat together, and talk for hours," one prison insider dished to Shuter. "It’s like high school all over again, if high school were full of felons."

Maxwell Move Sparked Mayhem

Photo of Ghlslaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Maxwell was relocated to a new prison to serve her sentence.

Maxwell, 63, was transferred from a stricter prison in Florida to Bryan recently, a move that sparked an immediate rebellion among inmates.

The convicted sex trafficker and longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein is serving a 20-year sentence for grooming underage girls for Epstein’s abuse.

Holmes, 41, meanwhile, has been housed at the same prison since 2023 after being convicted of defrauding investors through her now-defunct health tech startup Theranos.

Holmes and Maxwell: Fast Friends

Photo of Elizabeth Holmes
Source: MEGA

Holmes and Maxwell are said to be inseparable.

Now, their odd-couple friendship is the talk of the prison yard.

"Every time you see one, the other’s right there," a source said. "They’re thick as thieves, literally."

The facility is notorious for its relaxed atmosphere, with no fencing, a softball field, and dorm-style housing, far from the maximum-security lockups most associate with serious criminal sentences.

The women’s newfound bond highlights the growing criticism they’re living cushy lives while victims continue to suffer.

"Ghislaine should be punished, not making prison friends," a rep for Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre’s family told Shuter. "This isn’t justice."

Jen Shah, star of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, is also housed at Bryan, furthering the prison’s bizarre status as a real-life celebrity clubhouse for white-collar crime. No word yet on whether she has been invited to spend her prison time with Maxwell and Holmes.

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA;Bureau of Prisons

Maxwell has fellow inmates at her new prison already furious about her transfer.

Despite her cushy conditions and new best friend, Maxwell, is still fighting her fate.

She has attempted to overturn her conviction, arguing that Epstein’s controversial plea deal also shielded her from prosecution.

Public scrutiny has only intensified as Maxwell’s ties to high-profile figures like Donald Trump continue to surface. The president recently denied speculation that he was considering a pardon for the British socialite, stating no one had approached him about the idea.

Despite the controversy with both of the female felons, sources say the bond between Holmes and Maxwell shows no signs of breaking. The two disgraced women are reportedly attached at the hip, fully embedded in their bizarre new prison ecosystem.

"They’ve found each other,” one insider said. "And now you can’t tear them apart.”

