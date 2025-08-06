EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes Become Prison Besties — 'It's Like High School All Over Again'

Maxwell, 63, was transferred from a stricter prison in Florida to Bryan recently, a move that sparked an immediate rebellion among inmates.

The convicted sex trafficker and longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein is serving a 20-year sentence for grooming underage girls for Epstein’s abuse.

Holmes, 41, meanwhile, has been housed at the same prison since 2023 after being convicted of defrauding investors through her now-defunct health tech startup Theranos.