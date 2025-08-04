EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ghislaine Maxwell’s New 'Cushy' Life in Texas 'Club Fed' — Makeup, Vegan Feasts and Workout Sessions With Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah

This relocation comes as Maxwell continues appealing her conviction and insists she was covered under Epstein’s controversial 2007 plea deal. In a recent court filing, she argued that she should’ve been granted immunity all along.

Radar previously revealed exclusive new details from Virginia Giuffre’s unpublished memoir, a shocking firsthand account that describes how Maxwell groomed her at age 16 while she worked at the Mar-a-Lago spa.

Maxwell may be once again mingling with celebrities while behind bars, but she seems to be holding out hope for more than a vegan commissary treat, like a Trump Pardon.

In early August, Maxwell was transferred to her new prison, one week after spilling what she knew about Epstein's sex trafficking case to Justice Department officials.

Epstein's former girlfriend spent two days discussing what she knows about the Epstein case with President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and now Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche.

The former socialite's attorney, David Markus, said she answered questions about nearly "100 different people."

He added: "She never invoked a privilege. She never refused to answer a question, so we're very proud of her."

Maxwell has since appealed her 2021 sex trafficking conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.