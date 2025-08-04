EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ghislaine Maxwell’s New 'Cushy' Life in Texas 'Club Fed' — Makeup, Vegan Feasts and Workout Sessions With Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah
Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, has been quietly moved to Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum-security facility in Texas.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the sick pedo's former girlfriend's new life behind bars is more wellness retreat than punishment.
Famous Faces Await Maxwell
Maxwell, the disgraced socialite who was convicted for trafficking underage girls for Epstein’s abuse ring, is serving her 20-year sentence in the same dorm-style lockup that houses two other famous felons: Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah.
Elizabeth Holmes, once hailed as Silicon Valley’s next Steve Jobs, is reportedly spending her days toiling away and adjusting to her new uniform of khakis and a 6 a.m. wakeup call.
“It’s been hell and torture to be here,” Holmes once told People — though recent reports suggest she’s building a routine that includes wellness and workouts.
Shah, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star turned convict, has also embraced the Camp Bryan lifestyle.
In May, her team shared a photo of her jump-roping in a sweatsuit, calling it one of her “shahmazing workouts.”
The facility spans 37 acres and features dormitory housing with bunk beds, religious services, thorough medical access, and a focus on work and rehabilitation.
Inmates sleep in open cubicles that house four to eight women, with two-person bunks, a stark contrast from the solitary cells in higher-security prisons.
Glamour Behind Bars
Though stripped of designer gowns and penthouses, Maxwell still has access to plenty of personal luxuries, at least by prison standards.
The commissary list at Camp Bryan offers a surprisingly wide range of beauty and hygiene items.
Inmates can purchase L’Oréal RevitaLift for $26, collagen cream for $8.20, as well as Olay products, foundation, concealer, mascara, bronzer, micellar water and even lip gloss.
A recent vegan convert, Maxwell has access to a surprisingly robust selection of plant-based options through the Camp Bryan commissary as well.
The list includes items like dried broccoli, brown rice, raw almonds, rice cakes, prunes, and almond milk, enough to maintain a relatively health-conscious diet even behind bars.
Ongoing Fallout
This relocation comes as Maxwell continues appealing her conviction and insists she was covered under Epstein’s controversial 2007 plea deal. In a recent court filing, she argued that she should’ve been granted immunity all along.
Radar previously revealed exclusive new details from Virginia Giuffre’s unpublished memoir, a shocking firsthand account that describes how Maxwell groomed her at age 16 while she worked at the Mar-a-Lago spa.
Maxwell may be once again mingling with celebrities while behind bars, but she seems to be holding out hope for more than a vegan commissary treat, like a Trump Pardon.
In early August, Maxwell was transferred to her new prison, one week after spilling what she knew about Epstein's sex trafficking case to Justice Department officials.
Epstein's former girlfriend spent two days discussing what she knows about the Epstein case with President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and now Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche.
The former socialite's attorney, David Markus, said she answered questions about nearly "100 different people."
He added: "She never invoked a privilege. She never refused to answer a question, so we're very proud of her."
Maxwell has since appealed her 2021 sex trafficking conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.