Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Sex Slave Virginia Giuffre's Revealed Horrors Of Pedo's Nude Massage Trials In Palm Beach Arranged By Jailed Madame Ghislaine Maxwell In Chilling Unpublished Memoir

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Virgina Giuffre
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre recalled how Ghislaine Maxwell introduced her to Jeffrey Epstein.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Virginia Giuffre’s shocking firsthand account of being groomed and exploited by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is laid bare in an unpublished memoir titled Billionaire’s Playboy Club, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The entire book was filed as evidence during Giuffre’s 2015 lawsuit against Maxwell and was unsealed in 2019, becoming part of the official court record. In vivid detail, Giuffre describes the moment her life was irrevocably altered at the sex offender's infamous Palm Beach estate.

Billionaire’s Playboy Club Describes Meeting Both Maxwell and Epstein

Photo of Virginia Giuffre, Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Giuffre's first encounter with Maxwell occurred at Mar-a-Lago.

While working at the Mar-a-Lago Spa, Giuffre was approached by Maxwell, who offered to connect the young woman with a wealthy man seeking a massage therapist.

Giuffre recalled Maxwell’s warm demeanor, saying she "came off as more of a nurturer rather than a procurer." Neither Giuffre nor her father saw reason for hesitation, viewing the offer as a promising opportunity to advance her massage therapy career.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: SDNY

Maxwell is believed to have connected Giuffre with sex offender Epstein.

Giuffre remembered arriving at Epstein’s estate hopeful for a legitimate opportunity. Introduced to Epstein by Maxwell as a potential masseuse, she was led to believe this role would allow her to travel and earn a good income.

Maxwell instructed Giuffre to follow her lead, promising a lesson in massage therapy.

The Massage Lesson was Normal at First

Photo of Virginia Giuffre
Source: Lifetime

Giuffre died by suicide at the age of 41.

At first, the session seemed genuine. Giuffre learned to massage Epstein’s body under Maxwell’s guidance, mimicking her motions and taking tips on technique.

But the atmosphere quickly shifted, with Epstein telling Giuffre, "I like naughty girls."

Things Quickly Became Unnerving

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: SDNY

Epstein was accused of sexually assaulting Giuffre.

The abuse escalated rapidly.

According to Giuffre, Epstein exposed himself and became sexually explicit. Maxwell, a madame, began undressing Giuffre, initiating acts of sexual abuse while Epstein watched and participated.

Giuffre, overwhelmed and shocked, felt powerless as she was coerced into acts far beyond anything she expected. She was never asked for consent; instead, Maxwell directed the degrading encounter.

Epstein Mocked Her Mar-A-Lago Salary

After the harrowing ordeal, Giuffre was in a state of shock.

Before leaving, Maxwell praised her "great potential" as a massage therapist and hinted at future meetings.

According to the unpublished book. Epstein then opened a bag to reveal stacks of new hundred-dollar bills before giving his newest victim two crisp bills.

He is then said to have mocked her, laughing at the fact that it was almost her entire week’s wage at Mar-A-Lago.

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: RADAR/GETTY

Giuffre’s tragic story ended with her death by suicide in 2025. Her memoir and testimony continue to expose the dark truths behind Jeffrey Epstein’s abusive network.

Meanwhile, ongoing revelations about Epstein’s connections to powerful figures, including Donald Trump and his Mar-a-Lago club, show how young women were exploited under the guise of opportunity.

