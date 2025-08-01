EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Sex Slave Virginia Giuffre's Revealed Horrors Of Pedo's Nude Massage Trials In Palm Beach Arranged By Jailed Madame Ghislaine Maxwell In Chilling Unpublished Memoir

Virginia Giuffre’s shocking firsthand account of being groomed and exploited by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is laid bare in an unpublished memoir titled Billionaire’s Playboy Club, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The entire book was filed as evidence during Giuffre’s 2015 lawsuit against Maxwell and was unsealed in 2019, becoming part of the official court record. In vivid detail, Giuffre describes the moment her life was irrevocably altered at the sex offender's infamous Palm Beach estate.