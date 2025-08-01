Former Biden Advisor Reveals $4Million Incentive to Get Ex-President Reelected Before Party Booted Him for Kamala Harris — In Blistering House Oversight Committee Testimony

The Democratic party's decision to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris in the 2024 election may have cost one staffer millions.

During his testimony before the House Oversight Committee, ex-Biden staffer Mike Donilon confessed he was promised $4million if the Democratic president won a second term in the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source claimed Donilon told the committee he was paid $4million to work on Biden's 2024 reelection campaign and was set to receive another $4million if he was reelected.