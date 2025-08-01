Former Biden Advisor Reveals $4Million Incentive to Get Ex-President Reelected Before Party Booted Him for Kamala Harris — In Blistering House Oversight Committee Testimony
The Democratic party's decision to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris in the 2024 election may have cost one staffer millions.
During his testimony before the House Oversight Committee, ex-Biden staffer Mike Donilon confessed he was promised $4million if the Democratic president won a second term in the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source claimed Donilon told the committee he was paid $4million to work on Biden's 2024 reelection campaign and was set to receive another $4million if he was reelected.
Salary Exposed
Donilon's jaw-dropping salary was previously revealed in CNN host Jake Tapper's controversial book No Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, but his additional $4million bonus was not widely reported.
Biden's former advisor joined the growing list of former staffers summoned to testify before the House Oversight Committee as part of the ongoing investigation into an alleged cover-up of the ex-president's cognitive decline and use of autopen while in office.
House Oversight Committee Probe
Like many Biden administration officials who testified before him, Donilon defended Biden's cognitive abilities and insisted he was fit to serve.
Donilon reportedly said in his opening statement: "What I saw, day in and day out, was a leader who was deeply engaged and in command on critical issues, both at home and abroad."
He added: "I believed that President Biden was the best person to lead the country on the day he took the oath of office, and I continued to believe that was true every day he served as President."
Staff Pleads the Fifth
So far, the Oversight Committee has been met with resistance from Biden staffers, several of whom chose to plead the Fifth during their testimonies.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer slammed Biden officials for exercising their right to plead the Fifth following testimony from top aide Annie Tomasini.
Comer condemned the "pattern of key Biden confidants seeking to shield themselves from criminal liability."
He said in a statement: "It's unbelievable that Ms. Tomasini and others refuse to answer basic questions about President Biden's fitness to serve. It's apparent they would rather hide key information to protect themselves and Joe Biden than be truthful with the American people about this historic scandal."
Tomasini lawyer fired back: "The Committee has asked Ms. Tomasini to testify in connection with an investigation into use of the autopen. There is no actual evidence of wrongdoing by Ms. Tomasini, and President Biden has already confirmed that he made all decisions concerning the grants of clemency at the end of his term."
Another top Biden advisor, Steve Ricchetti, slammed the probe and insisted there was nothing "nefarious" going on behind the scenes at the White House while the 82-year-old was in office.
Ricchetti reportedly explained he voluntarily testified "because I believe it is important to forcefully rebut this false narrative about the Biden presidency and our role in it."
He said in a statement: "There was no nefarious conspiracy of any kind among the president’s senior staff, and there was certainly no conspiracy to hide the president’s mental condition from the American people."