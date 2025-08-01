Meghan Markle 'Needs Less Self-Promotion': Diva Duchess Urged To 'Step Back' From The Spotlight After Lifestyle Reality Show and Netflix Deal Fall Apart — 'Stop, Rethink and Let the Dust Settle'

Tony Nicolls, an experienced journalist who now heads Good Talent Media PR agency, told the Daily Mail he would "advise Meghan to take some time away from the limelight."

"She needs less self-promotion, not more," Nicholls said of the Confessions of a Female Founder podcaster.

"They haven't had good advice regarding their image to date,' he said of both Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, and the best thing they could do at this point is "stop, rethink and let the dust settle" following their numerous professional blunders.

Nicholls added that it's a solid strategy for anyone going through what Markle and Harry, 40, are going through, stating, "Until they know what their brand really is, they should step back. We would give that advice to any brand owner."