Meghan Markle 'Needs Less Self-Promotion': Diva Duchess Urged To 'Step Back' From The Spotlight After Lifestyle Reality Show and Netflix Deal Fall Apart — 'Stop, Rethink and Let the Dust Settle'
Meghan Markle's calamitous downfall in her attempt at quickly establishing herself as a lifestyle guru has several image and brand experts sharing the advice they would give the former royal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Among the next steps they would advise the former Suits star to take is to step out of the spotlight. Markle, 43, became oversaturated throughout 2025 with her failed As Ever brand, the little-watched Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and podcast interviews that were widely mocked.
Tony Nicolls, an experienced journalist who now heads Good Talent Media PR agency, told the Daily Mail he would "advise Meghan to take some time away from the limelight."
"She needs less self-promotion, not more," Nicholls said of the Confessions of a Female Founder podcaster.
"They haven't had good advice regarding their image to date,' he said of both Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, and the best thing they could do at this point is "stop, rethink and let the dust settle" following their numerous professional blunders.
Nicholls added that it's a solid strategy for anyone going through what Markle and Harry, 40, are going through, stating, "Until they know what their brand really is, they should step back. We would give that advice to any brand owner."
Overdoing It on Social Media
Markle may actually have started taking a cue from Nicholls after the first six months of the year was a flurry of nonstop headlines and social media posts from the Duchess of Sussex, who has suddenly gone quiet. Her last Instagram post was of sad-looking cupcakes on the Fourth of July.
The California native launched her personal Instagram account on January 1, as the woman who cried that she desperately craved privacy made her home life front and center.
The following month, Markle announced in an Instagram video that she was ditching her American Riviera Orchard brand after 11 months of failing to deliver any products or services. She rebranded it with the name As Ever, and hoped to tie in the products with her Netflix series.
When With Love, Meghan premiered on March 4, As Ever announced their eight items that would go up for sale the following month with a haughty message.
“The collection is infused with joy, love, and a touch of whimsy. Thoughtfully curated, As ever celebrates intentional living, transforming everyday moments into lasting memories," a statement read about such things as raspberry spread, edible flower sprinkles, and crepe mix.
Viewer Freefall
While With Love, Meghan generated some hate-watching and TikTok parody videos, it barely attracted an audience. Netflix revealed the show finished in a pitiful 383rd place in the platform's first half of 2025 viewership report. The streaming service reportedly cut ties with Markle and Harry and won't renew their contract after the second season of the series airs in the fall.
Markle would go on to inundate her social media photos and videos with her home life. Fast and furious content came with shots of the happy homemaker in the kitchen and garden, as well as playing with the two children she shares with Harry: Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. However, she made sure to never fully show the kids' faces.
While Markle disabled the comments on all of her posts, people still took to social media to criticize Markle's lack of domestic skills.
After she shared a photo of crepes on As Ever's Instagram page, one user on X reposted the snapshots and wrote: "This is supposed to look delicious and appealing? Burnt crepes? Who would buy this cheap crap? Get a food stylist... Markle is such a failure."
'Grating Persona'
Nicole Reaney of InsideOut PR told the Daily Mail that Markle's current image is one of a "grating persona."
"It all stemmed from turning her shoulder from the Royal Family, her own family, and the declaration for privacy, and persistent attempts to 'make news,'" Reaney said of Markle's heavy-handed publicity attempts.
"It may even be worthwhile returning to her acting roots, but I believe a bit of distance from media and personal brand reflection would be a good move for her right now," she added.