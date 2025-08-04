Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Ghislaine Maxwell Believes Jeffrey Was Murdered' — Startling Twist in Epstein Scandal as Pedo's Jailed Right-Hand's True Feelings Are Revealed

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine aAxwell
Source: MEGA

Maxwell is believed to have connected Giuffre with sex offender Epstein.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 7:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

As chaos continues to ensue regarding the Jeffrey Epstein files, his right-hand woman has revealed her thoughts on his death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the sick pedo's jailed former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, believes he was murdered behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein's Main Woman

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell's brother Ian has broken his silence on his sister's treatment behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Epstein's death in 2019, the public has been questioning if the sex predator was murdered or if he committed suicide in his jail cell.

According to Maxwell's brother, Ian, she believes her former boyfriend did not take his own life behind bars.

Ian said: "Ghislaine believes he was murdered, and certainly there were murderers on the wing of the prison where Epstein was held."

As wild allegations continue, Ian has also claimed the financier could have even paid someone to kill him and also believes he was murdered.

"It's a theory that can't be discounted," Ian added.

Ian also brought attention to the "strange object" found in his cell, which was a "wire flex from a CPAP machine."

In addition to the object, forensic opinions claimed Epstein's injuries were more consistent with homicide than suicidal strangulation.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein's Suicide Watch

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA;U.S. Bureau of Prisons

A new analysis of Jeffrey Epstein's final minutes alive may change everything.

Article continues below advertisement

Just days before Epstein was found dead in his cell, he had been taken off suicide watch by a doctoral-level psychologist, the Justice Department said in a letter to Congress.

After he was found in his cell with marks on his neck in July, he was placed on suicide watch, but he "was later removed from suicide watch after being evaluated by a doctoral-level psychologist who determined that a suicide watch was no longer warranted."

After Epstein's death, the official ruling from the NYC medical examiner was suicide by hanging – but the public still continues to have doubts.

Epstein's own brother, Mark, hired Dr. Michael Baden, a renowned forensic pathologist, who claimed he observed three fractures in the predator's neck – including the hyoid bone – and said those kinds of injuries are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings.

Article continues below advertisement

The Missing Minutes

Guards are worried Maxwell will wind up dead in her cell, like Epstein.
Source: Department Of Justice

Guards are worried Maxwell will wind up dead in her cell, like Epstein.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Zach Bryan, IG Story

Burn, Burn, Burn! Country Music Star Zach Bryan Sets Barstool Sports Flag On FIRE In Shocking Video — As His Ex-Girlfriend Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia Hints at Plans To File a Restraining Order

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ghislaine Maxwell’s New 'Cushy' Life in Texas 'Club Fed' — Makeup, Vegan Feasts and Workout Sessions With Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah

Article continues below advertisement

As the public's anger grows more by the day over President Donald Trump's administration's handling of the Epstein files.

On July 7, the FBI and Department of Justice released 11 hours of "full raw" surveillance video from the only camera near the predator's cell.

It didn't take long for computer experts to notice there is a missing minute, which led to even more questions regarding his death.

Following the release, forensic experts analyzing the metadata for WIRED have concluded that the video actually has approximately two minutes and 53 seconds missing.

It is not known if the missing segment contained anything of significance.

As Trump continues to beg the public to move on from the Epstein files release – especially following reports his name appears on the files many times – Maxwell's brother points out the real "victims" in the case, "truth and justice," and his sister's "freedom."

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022 after being found guilty on five of the six counts, including sex trafficking minor girls for Epstein.

Her family still fights for her freedom and has recently begged Trump to pardon her.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump at fashion event
Source: cnn

Trump has bragged about how he allegedly ended his friendship with Epstein.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.