EXCLUSIVE: 'Ghislaine Maxwell Believes Jeffrey Was Murdered' — Startling Twist in Epstein Scandal as Pedo's Jailed Right-Hand's True Feelings Are Revealed
As chaos continues to ensue regarding the Jeffrey Epstein files, his right-hand woman has revealed her thoughts on his death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the sick pedo's jailed former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, believes he was murdered behind bars.
Epstein's Main Woman
Since Epstein's death in 2019, the public has been questioning if the sex predator was murdered or if he committed suicide in his jail cell.
According to Maxwell's brother, Ian, she believes her former boyfriend did not take his own life behind bars.
Ian said: "Ghislaine believes he was murdered, and certainly there were murderers on the wing of the prison where Epstein was held."
As wild allegations continue, Ian has also claimed the financier could have even paid someone to kill him and also believes he was murdered.
"It's a theory that can't be discounted," Ian added.
Ian also brought attention to the "strange object" found in his cell, which was a "wire flex from a CPAP machine."
In addition to the object, forensic opinions claimed Epstein's injuries were more consistent with homicide than suicidal strangulation.
Epstein's Suicide Watch
Just days before Epstein was found dead in his cell, he had been taken off suicide watch by a doctoral-level psychologist, the Justice Department said in a letter to Congress.
After he was found in his cell with marks on his neck in July, he was placed on suicide watch, but he "was later removed from suicide watch after being evaluated by a doctoral-level psychologist who determined that a suicide watch was no longer warranted."
After Epstein's death, the official ruling from the NYC medical examiner was suicide by hanging – but the public still continues to have doubts.
Epstein's own brother, Mark, hired Dr. Michael Baden, a renowned forensic pathologist, who claimed he observed three fractures in the predator's neck – including the hyoid bone – and said those kinds of injuries are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings.
The Missing Minutes
As the public's anger grows more by the day over President Donald Trump's administration's handling of the Epstein files.
On July 7, the FBI and Department of Justice released 11 hours of "full raw" surveillance video from the only camera near the predator's cell.
It didn't take long for computer experts to notice there is a missing minute, which led to even more questions regarding his death.
Following the release, forensic experts analyzing the metadata for WIRED have concluded that the video actually has approximately two minutes and 53 seconds missing.
It is not known if the missing segment contained anything of significance.
As Trump continues to beg the public to move on from the Epstein files release – especially following reports his name appears on the files many times – Maxwell's brother points out the real "victims" in the case, "truth and justice," and his sister's "freedom."
Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022 after being found guilty on five of the six counts, including sex trafficking minor girls for Epstein.
Her family still fights for her freedom and has recently begged Trump to pardon her.