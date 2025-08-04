EXCLUSIVE: 'Ghislaine Maxwell Believes Jeffrey Was Murdered' — Startling Twist in Epstein Scandal as Pedo's Jailed Right-Hand's True Feelings Are Revealed

Since Epstein's death in 2019, the public has been questioning if the sex predator was murdered or if he committed suicide in his jail cell.

According to Maxwell's brother, Ian, she believes her former boyfriend did not take his own life behind bars.

Ian said: "Ghislaine believes he was murdered, and certainly there were murderers on the wing of the prison where Epstein was held."

As wild allegations continue, Ian has also claimed the financier could have even paid someone to kill him and also believes he was murdered.

"It's a theory that can't be discounted," Ian added.

Ian also brought attention to the "strange object" found in his cell, which was a "wire flex from a CPAP machine."

In addition to the object, forensic opinions claimed Epstein's injuries were more consistent with homicide than suicidal strangulation.