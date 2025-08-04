Trump 'Disrespects' Wife Melania AGAIN as Prez Drools Over 'Hot' Sydney Sweeney after Learning Blonde Bombshell Is Registered as a Republican

Sweeney is drowning in backlash over her latest American Eagle jeans ad, with some labeling it "Nazi propaganda."

However, Trump gushed about his affection for the Madame Web star, especially after learning the 27-year-old registered with the GOP last June in Florida.

The president posted a lengthy note on his Truth Social platform, where despite his apparent infatuation, he still managed to misspell his celebrity crush's name.

"Sidney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there," Trump posted. "It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying of the shelves.' Go get 'em Sidney."