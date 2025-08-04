Trump 'Disrespects' Wife Melania AGAIN as Prez Drools Over 'Hot' Sydney Sweeney after Learning Blonde Bombshell Is Registered as a Republican
Donald Trump is being slammed for seeming to make First Lady Melania his second choice behind his new celeb crush, Sydney Sweeney, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president has gone gaga for the Euphoria star since her controversial new ad campaign and the revelation that she is a registered Republican.
Sweeney is drowning in backlash over her latest American Eagle jeans ad, with some labeling it "Nazi propaganda."
However, Trump gushed about his affection for the Madame Web star, especially after learning the 27-year-old registered with the GOP last June in Florida.
The president posted a lengthy note on his Truth Social platform, where despite his apparent infatuation, he still managed to misspell his celebrity crush's name.
"Sidney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there," Trump posted. "It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying of the shelves.' Go get 'em Sidney."
Married to Melania
Critics pointed out the apparent creepiness in the president's admiration, focusing on the fact that he deleted and edited the comment multiple times before finalizing it, while also reminding him he is a happily married man to former model Melania.
One person wrote: "Trump calling Sydney Sweeney hot is a 9/11 moment for Melania" as another person slammed: "Somebody want to tell the President she's a grown woman and not an underage girl in tight jeans?"
One fan defended the first lady: "Melania Trump truly looks a lot better than Sidney Sweeney in jeans, no matter what the brand is. And, looks to me like she has much better/greater genes too."
While one person keyed in on the spelling errors: "He can’t even spell Sydney Sweeney correctly. Dementia Don, very sad!"
Ted Talks
Trump wasn't the only member of his political party crushing on Sweeney. Texas senator Ted Cruz also took to X to repost a photo of the movie star lying on her stomach, half-naked, as he defended the Hollywood star from the "woke mob."
"Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women," the 54-year-old cried on the social media platform. "I’m sure that will poll well..."
Cruz, who is married and has two kids, was quick to get mocked in the comments section, as one person raged: "There’s literally no reason for you to comment on this story."
Another blasted: "Wow, Ted Cruz is promoting leering at women half his age," and a person said, "Oh look, more rage click bait to divert attention away from what you all are doing behind closed doors."
Even Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell chimed in, and joked: "Thirsty Ted will defend Sydney Sweeney but won’t defend his own wife against Trump’s smears."
Sweeney Swoons
Sweeney, who has yet to weigh in on the GOP love, has previously come under fire for her alleged MAGA leanings.
Back in 2022, what started as wholesome photos of her mother's 60th birthday celebration turned into chaos after one photo showed the actress posing with a man, believed to be her father, who was wearing a pro-law enforcement "blue lives matter" shirt.
Another snap featured two people wearing red MAGA parody caps that read "Make Sixty Great Again" about Sweeney's mother's age.
"So people don’t see anything wrong with these photos? Oh lord, the racist," one follower said at the time. However, Sweeney was quick to respond to the anger.
She said on X: "You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom's milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions.
"Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday, Mom!"